CM Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 2 Crore Cash Reward For Players, Support Staff After J&K Crowned Ranji Champions
Omar said that the team's landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 28, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, who watched his team winning the maiden Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka from the stands on Saturday, has announced Rs 2 crore cash reward for the players and support staff.
Jammu and Kashmir cricket team batted out a formidable Karnataka in the latter's own backyard to lift their first ever Ranji Trophy title thanks to twin centuries by Qamran Iqbal(160*) and Sahil Lotra (101*) in the second innings. Auqib Nabi, who took a fifer in the final was adjudged Man of the Series. Shubham Pundir, who made a match-defining 121 in the first innings was the Man of the Match.
Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf.
Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons.
Describing the triumph as a defining chapter for J&K cricket, the Chief Minister said the victory has ignited celebrations across the region and inspired a new generation of young sportspersons.
Facing eight-time champions Karnataka on their home ground, J&K showcased grit and composure to secure the trophy on the strength of a commanding 291-run first-innings lead. The team tightened its grip on the contest by piling up 342/4 in the second innings, stretching the overall advantage to 633 runs by the end of the fifth and final day at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi.