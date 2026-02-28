ETV Bharat / state

CM Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 2 Crore Cash Reward For Players, Support Staff After J&K Crowned Ranji Champions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses with players during the felicitation ceremony after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, who watched his team winning the maiden Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka from the stands on Saturday, has announced Rs 2 crore cash reward for the players and support staff.

Jammu and Kashmir cricket team batted out a formidable Karnataka in the latter's own backyard to lift their first ever Ranji Trophy title thanks to twin centuries by Qamran Iqbal(160*) and Sahil Lotra (101*) in the second innings. Auqib Nabi, who took a fifer in the final was adjudged Man of the Series. Shubham Pundir, who made a match-defining 121 in the first innings was the Man of the Match.

Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf.