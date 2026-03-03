ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant To Get Key Party Role As Political Entry Confirmed

"On the occasion of Holi, I am going to give you great news: Nishant Kumar is going to enter politics," he said. Asked if Nishant can be sent to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar said, "Anything can happen."

The minister added that Nishant’s entry will fulfil the long-standing desire of many young people who have been asking him to enter politics. “Since people have been suggesting and demanding him for a long time, this step will fulfil the long-standing desire of many young people who have been asking him to enter politics. I wish him a bright future as he continues his political journey," he added.

"He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party. What responsibility he is going to get will be decided in a day or two," said the minister. Shravan Kumar has hinted previously, too, about Nishant's political entry. He had stated that Nishant has no lack of qualifications and is capable. But Nishant has to make a decision himself, and Nitish Kumar also has to make a decision; only then will the matter move forward.