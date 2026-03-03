ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant To Get Key Party Role As Political Entry Confirmed

JDU leader Shravan Kumar said that Nishant’s entry will fulfil the long-standing desire of many young people who have been asking him to enter politics.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spends time with his son Nishant Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 3, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant’s entry into politics has been finalised, state minister and JDU leader Shravan Kumar said on Tuesday.

"On the occasion of Holi, I am going to give you great news: Nishant Kumar is going to enter politics," he said. Asked if Nishant can be sent to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar said, "Anything can happen."

The minister added that Nishant’s entry will fulfil the long-standing desire of many young people who have been asking him to enter politics. “Since people have been suggesting and demanding him for a long time, this step will fulfil the long-standing desire of many young people who have been asking him to enter politics. I wish him a bright future as he continues his political journey," he added.

"He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party. What responsibility he is going to get will be decided in a day or two," said the minister. Shravan Kumar has hinted previously, too, about Nishant's political entry. He had stated that Nishant has no lack of qualifications and is capable. But Nishant has to make a decision himself, and Nitish Kumar also has to make a decision; only then will the matter move forward.

