Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Releases First Installment Of Lado Laxmi Yojana

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday released the first installment of Rs 2,100 to the bank accounts of 5,22,162 women under Pandit Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana.

He said the state government the state government had announced to release the first installment under the scheme for eligible women starting November 1. "By October 31, over five lakh registrations were done on the scheme's app," he said.

Saini said women over 23 years of age can benefit from the scheme. "Women from families with incomes less than Rs 1,00,000 per annum are eligible for the scheme for which they can apply on the Lado Laxmi app," he said.