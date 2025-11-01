Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Releases First Installment Of Lado Laxmi Yojana
By October 31, over five lakh registrations were done on the Lado Laxmi app. Beneficiaries of the scheme will get Rs 2,100 per month.
Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday released the first installment of Rs 2,100 to the bank accounts of 5,22,162 women under Pandit Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana.
He said the state government the state government had announced to release the first installment under the scheme for eligible women starting November 1. "By October 31, over five lakh registrations were done on the scheme's app," he said.
Saini said women over 23 years of age can benefit from the scheme. "Women from families with incomes less than Rs 1,00,000 per annum are eligible for the scheme for which they can apply on the Lado Laxmi app," he said.
The chief minister said upon submission of the application, the entire verification process is completed within 24 to 48 hours, and the eligible applicants are notified via SMS. A live photo must be uploaded to the app, and eKYC is completed through Aadhaar.
Upon completion of eKYC, the remaining women will receive ₹2,100 in their bank accounts. "Additionally, 3,46,983 eligible women have completed the Aadhaar KYC process. As soon as these women complete theeKYC, ₹2,100 will be directly credited to their bank accounts," he said.
The chief minister had launched the scheme on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, regarded as the architect of Antyodaya. In a bid to address difficulties faced during the application process, the chief minister had released a toll-free 18001802231 and a helpline number 01724880500.
