CM Naidu Releases Godavari Water To North Andhra Through Polavaram Canal
AP CM Naidu released Godavari waters to North Andhra through the Polavaram Left Main Canal, highlighting plans to expand irrigation and drinking water supply.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Payakaraopet: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday released Godavari waters to North Andhra through the Polavaram Project Left Main Canal, marking a major step towards strengthening irrigation and drinking water availability.
Naidu performed Jala Harathi at Payakaraopet in Anakapalli district and switched on the regulator across the canal, releasing Godavari waters towards North Andhra. The Rs 4,192-crore canal, constructed over 213 km, will initially provide irrigation to 2.87 lakh acres across four districts and drinking water to 5.23 lakh people.
Addressing the public at Payakaraopet, Naidu said all rivers in the state, including the Godavari and Krishna, would be linked and water would be provided to every acre. He said irrigation projects were modern temples and expressed confidence that Uttarandhra would become the best Andhra.
"Today will always be remembered as sweet as Anakapalli jaggery. We promised during the elections that we would rebuild the state. Godavari water came to Anakapalli as a blessing. We diverted Krishna water through Velugonda and provided water to Markapuram district. Godavari water reached North Andhra after crossing the Eastern Ghats, forests, rivers and highways," he said.
Targeting the previous government and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the CM said, "The Axe Party (YSRCP) coming to power in 2019 was a curse for Polavaram. In 2024, the people made the alliance win and freed Polavaram from the curse. The Axe Party is also spreading poison in the opposition. They made false claims that Visakhapatnam would be the capital."
"I warned the contractors that strict action would be taken if they did not work properly. My life’s desire is that people should do well with the Godavari and Krishna rivers. Behind every drop of water flowing in the canal are the efforts of engineers and workers, the hopes of farmers, the sacrifice of displaced people and the efficiency of the government," Naidu said.
He added, "By 2028, we will complete 12 projects and dedicate them to the nation. Anakapalli district will develop and become another Ranga Reddy."
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