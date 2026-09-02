ETV Bharat / state

CM Naidu Releases Godavari Water To North Andhra Through Polavaram Canal

Payakaraopet: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday released Godavari waters to North Andhra through the Polavaram Project Left Main Canal, marking a major step towards strengthening irrigation and drinking water availability.

Naidu performed Jala Harathi at Payakaraopet in Anakapalli district and switched on the regulator across the canal, releasing Godavari waters towards North Andhra. The Rs 4,192-crore canal, constructed over 213 km, will initially provide irrigation to 2.87 lakh acres across four districts and drinking water to 5.23 lakh people.

Addressing the public at Payakaraopet, Naidu said all rivers in the state, including the Godavari and Krishna, would be linked and water would be provided to every acre. He said irrigation projects were modern temples and expressed confidence that Uttarandhra would become the best Andhra.

"Today will always be remembered as sweet as Anakapalli jaggery. We promised during the elections that we would rebuild the state. Godavari water came to Anakapalli as a blessing. We diverted Krishna water through Velugonda and provided water to Markapuram district. Godavari water reached North Andhra after crossing the Eastern Ghats, forests, rivers and highways," he said.