ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Launches Quantum Facility In Amaravati To Boost Indigenous Hardware Ecosystem

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched a quantum reference facility aimed at building India’s "first sovereign hardware ecosystem" and accelerating indigenous manufacturing of advanced computing systems.

The CM inaugurated the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facilities (AQRF), comprising Amaravati 1S at a private college and Amaravati 1Q at Medha Towers, on the occasion of World Quantum Day.

“The launch of the country’s first quantum reference facility marks a major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in advanced technologies and positions the state as a hub for quantum innovation,” Naidu said while addressing the gathering after the launch.

Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging the establishment of Amaravati Quantum Valley as part of India’s "first open-access" quantum facilities.

He said the quantum hardware testbeds would play a crucial role in testing and certifying quantum devices and would strengthen the country’s capabilities in emerging technologies.

The initiative will provide researchers, industry players, and students with access to quantum systems, enabling them to explore, develop, and innovate in the field of quantum technologies, the CM said.

He remarked that just as electricity drove industrial growth and the internet powered the digital era, quantum technology will drive modern innovation, and nations leading in this field will shape the future.

The CM said the facilities were developed within eight months following a directive to build quantum systems using indigenous technology and asserted that India no longer needs to depend on other countries in strategic sectors.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the state’s long-term vision, including the Swarna Andhra 2047 roadmap, where deep technology is a key pillar.

The TDP supremo also highlighted large-scale skilling initiatives, stating that the government aims to train 45 lakh people in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity, in collaboration with several educational institutions.

The CM said innovations driven by quantum technologies are expected in areas such as drug discovery, agriculture, defence, logistics, climate modelling, and secure digital transactions.

Developed under the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, the systems are India’s “first indigenously built” open-access quantum computers, designed, assembled, and tested domestically with a supply chain spanning multiple institutions.