CM Naidu Lauds 'Excellent Budget', Says It Targets Logistics Boom And AI-Driven Governance
Naidu said Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Amaravati would be developed into world-class cities, with special emphasis on healthcare and tourism.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST|
Updated : February 1, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Kuppam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an “excellent budget.” Speaking to the media during his visit to Kuppam, Naidu said that many changes are taking place in the country thanks to technology.
He stated that India is rapidly adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and explained that the budget was presented with a long-term vision, keeping future benefits in mind.
Naidu clarified that the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Chennai corridors would bring several benefits. According to him, Amaravati, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai together have a population of about 50 million. “The extraction of rare minerals would greatly benefit Andhra Pradesh. ISM 2.0 would support the semiconductor sector. Crops such as coconut, cashew, cocoa, red sandalwood, and coffee would bring significant benefits to the state,” Naidu said.
The Chief Minister stated that the Centre has provided a 75 per cent credit guarantee to MSMEs, and that the state government has also provided a 20 per cent credit guarantee to MSMEs.
He said that in future, governance would move towards a “speed of delivering governance.” With the help of AI tools, overall health conditions could be assessed, he added. He further said that Araku and Pulicat regions would be further developed, and that coastal cargo and inland waterways would also be developed.
The Andhra Pradesh CM said that this budget has given a boost to the creation of a logistics hub on the East Coast. He stated that Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Amaravati would be developed into world-class cities, with special emphasis on healthcare and tourism. He added that manufacturing containers locally would make exports easier.
Speaking on the Tirumala laddu adulteration issue, he said that immediately after coming to power, steps were taken to protect the sanctity of Tirumala. It was then confirmed that animal fats were present and adulteration had taken place. According to him, after he spoke on the issue, YSRCP leaders created an uproar and approached the Supreme Court. He added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the adulterated ghee incident.
“What to say about the YSRCP leaders, who are now in a position where they themselves should apologise,” Naidu said. He accused the previous YSRCP government of failing to maintain the sanctity of the Tirumala temple, alleging the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the preparation of the sacred laddus.