ETV Bharat / state

CM Naidu Lauds 'Excellent Budget', Says It Targets Logistics Boom And AI-Driven Governance

Kuppam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an “excellent budget.” Speaking to the media during his visit to Kuppam, Naidu said that many changes are taking place in the country thanks to technology.

He stated that India is rapidly adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and explained that the budget was presented with a long-term vision, keeping future benefits in mind.

Naidu clarified that the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Chennai corridors would bring several benefits. According to him, Amaravati, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai together have a population of about 50 million. “The extraction of rare minerals would greatly benefit Andhra Pradesh. ISM 2.0 would support the semiconductor sector. Crops such as coconut, cashew, cocoa, red sandalwood, and coffee would bring significant benefits to the state,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister stated that the Centre has provided a 75 per cent credit guarantee to MSMEs, and that the state government has also provided a 20 per cent credit guarantee to MSMEs.