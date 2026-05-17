ETV Bharat / state

CM Naidu Greets Scientists, Hails Andhra's Quantum Ecosystem On Telecommunication Day

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday greeted scientists, researchers and students on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day while highlighting the state's growing quantum technologies ecosystem. The chief minister said the occasion underscored the importance of secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure and cyber resilience for the future of nations.

"Today is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. It reminds us that secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure and cyber resilience are critical to the future of nations. Amaravati Quantum Valley is taking another important step towards building a world-class quantum ecosystem driven by innovation, research and indigenous technology development," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister noted that Amaravati Quantum Valley was taking another important step towards building a world-class quantum ecosystem driven by innovation, research and indigenous technology development following the launch of Quantum Computing Reference Facilities on April 14.