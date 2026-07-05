ETV Bharat / state

CM Yadav, Scindia Lay Foundation Stone For Adani Group’s Defence Manufacturing Unit In MP

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed missile and advanced defence manufacturing ecosystem, in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, July 5, 2026. ( PTI )

Shivpuri: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a defence manufacturing plant in Shivpuri district. The unit, comprising a missile complex, a composite propellant complex and a TNT complex, is being set up by Adani Defence and Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, at a cost of about Rs 2,500 crore, said officials.

It will provide new impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of industrial development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India campaigns, the officials said. The unit will create direct and indirect employment opportunities, including for local people, while small and medium enterprises in the region will have the opportunity to connect with the defence production supply chain, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said July 5 is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh as it will now play a major role in the nation's defence sector. Missiles manufactured here will penetrate the enemy's homes and destroy them, he said. They will travel long distances and fall in the enemy country, enhancing India's honour and respect, Yadav added.

"The land of Chambal has been demonstrating its power for centuries. The brave warriors, army soldiers, officers, and citizens of this place risk their lives to protect the country on the border. Today, a new chapter of defence is beginning from Shivpuri," he asserted.

Yadav said that now new employment opportunities will be available here, adding the project will employ approximately 5,000 people.

"A few days ago, a cement factory of Adani Group was inaugurated in Guna. This is transforming the entire Gwalior-Guna region. Today, Madhya Pradesh is rapidly developing. Development is taking place in every sector," Yadav added.