CM Mohan Majhi Expresses Concern Over Attack On Youth From Odisha In Tamil Nadu
BJP also slammed the DMK government over the attack on a man hailing from Odisha on a running train in the southern state.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday expressed concern over the brutal attack on a man hailing from the state on a running train in the southern state. The Chief Minister assured the victim of the best possible medical treatment and justice over the attack.
“Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has taken immediate cognisance of the inhumane attack on an Odia youth in Tamil Nadu and expressed deep concern. Such a barbaric attack on an innocent Odia boy is strongly condemnable,” CMO Odisha said in a post on X.
“The Odisha government has taken this incident very seriously and is in constant contact with the Tamil Nadu administration. Necessary steps are being taken at the administrative level to provide the victim with all kinds of excellent treatment and assistance, and to ensure severe punishment for the culprits,” the post reads.
ତାମିଲନାଡୁରେ ଜଣେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଯୁବକଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ଅମାନୁଷିକ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଘଟଣାରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ତୁରନ୍ତ ସଂଜ୍ଞାନ ନେବା ସହ ଗଭୀର ଉଦ୍ବେଗ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଜଣେ ନିରୀହ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପୁଅ ଉପରେ ଏଭଳି ବର୍ବରୋଚିତ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ନିନ୍ଦନୀୟ।— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 30, 2025
ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସରକାର ଏହି ଘଟଣାକୁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଗମ୍ଭୀରତାର ସହ ଗ୍ରହଣ…
The Chief Minister said, "The safety and self-respect of all Odias are paramount to us. Our government is determined to ensure the safety of every Odia brother and sister working outside the state."
Odisha BJP slammed the DMK government over the attack. Alleging that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Tamil Nadu, Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal claimed that the DMK government was protecting the criminals and "failed" to provide security to the people even in public places.
The victim, identified as K Suraj (20) from Odisha, was on Saturday allegedly attacked by four juveniles while he was travelling in the general compartment of a Chennai-Tiruttani EMU local, he said, demanding a fast-track trial of the case.
Biswal, in a post on social media, said, "A youth from Odisha has been brutally attacked with sickles in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government must strongly respond with deterrent punishment to the criminal delinquent attackers. Terrible law & order in Tamil Nadu. Is DMK govt dead Mr @mkstalin?"
Biswal said that a social media video shows some people mercilessly attacking a young man from Odisha. "The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows how the criminals exhibited victory sign after the attack. What does it indicate? It appears that the Tamil Nadu government has no control over law and order in the state," he said.
"The Odisha BJP demands a fast-track investigation into the incident and the resignation of Tamil Nadu Home Minister. This incident is highly condemnable," Biswal said.
