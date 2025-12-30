ETV Bharat / state

CM Mohan Majhi Expresses Concern Over Attack On Youth From Odisha In Tamil Nadu

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday expressed concern over the brutal attack on a man hailing from the state on a running train in the southern state. The Chief Minister assured the victim of the best possible medical treatment and justice over the attack.

“Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has taken immediate cognisance of the inhumane attack on an Odia youth in Tamil Nadu and expressed deep concern. Such a barbaric attack on an innocent Odia boy is strongly condemnable,” CMO Odisha said in a post on X.

“The Odisha government has taken this incident very seriously and is in constant contact with the Tamil Nadu administration. Necessary steps are being taken at the administrative level to provide the victim with all kinds of excellent treatment and assistance, and to ensure severe punishment for the culprits,” the post reads.

The Chief Minister said, "The safety and self-respect of all Odias are paramount to us. Our government is determined to ensure the safety of every Odia brother and sister working outside the state."