ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Aims To Be Maoist-Free By March 31, Says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that Maoist presence in the state is currently limited to Kandhamal district and the state aims to eradicate the Naxal menace by March 31.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the Assembly, Majhi said under the Centre’s Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, only Kandhamal is now categorised as a Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected district. Around 15 Maoists are active in the areas along the borders of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts in the state, CM Majhi informed the Assembly.

Eight districts, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada, are considered legacy and thrust (L&T) districts, he said. "But in reality, barring 15 Maoists in the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Rayagada border areas, there is no Maoist presence in any other part of the state," Majhi, who is also in charge of the Home department, said.