CM Mann Rebuffs Opposition Attack Over NHRC Notice On Skipping I-Day Celebrations In Border Schools
Punjab chief minister has reacted sharply after the NHRC issued a notice to state that Independence Day celebrations are not being held in border schools.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken strong exception to the notice which has been issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the state that the Independence Day celebrations were skipped in border and rural schools.
While talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Mann rejected the politics of opposition parties of issuing "patriotic certificates". Mann said that the state has made a significant contribution to the sacrifices that have been made to the country's freedom struggle.
The NHRC has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Punjab expressing serious concern that the Independence Day celebrations were not held in government schools in border and rural areas. The commission has considered this as a violation of Article 14 (Right to Equality), Article 21-A (Right to Education) of the Constitution and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.
The NHRC has directed the state government to submit a detailed action taken report within four weeks, and furnish it with details about schools in which the programmes were not held and the action that has been taken against the officials.
"They (opponents or agencies) should not give us or Punjab certificates of patriotism. Most sacrifices during the freedom struggle were made by Punjabis alone," Mann said.
Chief Minister took a dig at the NHRC for issuing the notice. "These human rights people must be from Gujarat. Ask them if any of your family members are in the Army? August 15 and January 26 would not have been possible without the sacrifices of Punjab. They even refused to run the tableau of our Kartar Singh Sarabha and Shaheed Bhagat Singh," said the Chief Minister.
The issue has also triggered a political controversy. Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government over the issue.
"The AAP government should explain to the entire country why Independence Day celebrations were not celebrated in government schools in border and rural areas. Although the NHRC has taken cognisance of this matter, the issue is very serious," Warring said.
Raising questions over the chief minister, Warring said, "How can school children be deprived of Independence Day celebrations? Was there any special reason, like security concerns, behind this? Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should come forward and be answerable to the people."
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