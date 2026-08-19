ETV Bharat / state

CM Mann Rebuffs Opposition Attack Over NHRC Notice On Skipping I-Day Celebrations In Border Schools

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken strong exception to the notice which has been issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the state that the Independence Day celebrations were skipped in border and rural schools.

While talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Mann rejected the politics of opposition parties of issuing "patriotic certificates". Mann said that the state has made a significant contribution to the sacrifices that have been made to the country's freedom struggle.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Punjab expressing serious concern that the Independence Day celebrations were not held in government schools in border and rural areas. The commission has considered this as a violation of Article 14 (Right to Equality), Article 21-A (Right to Education) of the Constitution and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The NHRC has directed the state government to submit a detailed action taken report within four weeks, and furnish it with details about schools in which the programmes were not held and the action that has been taken against the officials.

"They (opponents or agencies) should not give us or Punjab certificates of patriotism. Most sacrifices during the freedom struggle were made by Punjabis alone," Mann said.