ETV Bharat / state

CM Mann Launches Soorma Mission In Ludhiana, Felicitates Those Who Quit Drugs

Ludhiana: To felicitate six youths who gave up drugs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the Soorma Mission from Ludhiana on Saturday.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said these youth have successfully shunned the path of drugs after two years. "According to the Central Bureau of Narcotics, 58% of the drugs seized in the country are from Punjab. The Centre should have installed an anti-drone system earlier to prevent this. Those who quit drugs are being given a hero's ring and a t-shirt for other drug addicts to take guidance from," he added.

The youth who were felicitated said they are motivating the rest of the youth to quit drugs. "I was a national-level snooker player. But later got caught in the quagmire of drugs," said one of them.

Mann said the youths had destroyed their families and properties. Even the lands of the youth have been sold due to drugs. But society has taken them back today.