CM Mann Launches Soorma Mission In Ludhiana, Felicitates Those Who Quit Drugs
He said these youth will inspire others to quit drugs. Drug addicts should get a chance to correct their mistakes, helped by boys and girls.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Ludhiana: To felicitate six youths who gave up drugs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the Soorma Mission from Ludhiana on Saturday.
Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said these youth have successfully shunned the path of drugs after two years. "According to the Central Bureau of Narcotics, 58% of the drugs seized in the country are from Punjab. The Centre should have installed an anti-drone system earlier to prevent this. Those who quit drugs are being given a hero's ring and a t-shirt for other drug addicts to take guidance from," he added.
The youth who were felicitated said they are motivating the rest of the youth to quit drugs. "I was a national-level snooker player. But later got caught in the quagmire of drugs," said one of them.
Mann said the youths had destroyed their families and properties. Even the lands of the youth have been sold due to drugs. But society has taken them back today.
ਅੱਜ 'ਸੂਰਮਾ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ' ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕੀਤੀ.. ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਦਲਦਲ ਚੋਂ ਨਿਕਲ ਕੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ... ਹੋਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਰੋਲ ਮਾਡਲ ਬਣੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਵੀ ਦੇਵੇਗੀ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 27, 2026
ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਲਈ 15 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਤੱਕ 3100 ਨਵੇਂ ਗਰਾਊਂਡ ਤੇ 3000 ਜਿੰਮ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਣਗੇ... ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ 'ਚ… pic.twitter.com/Lona3QxQHt
"Now, their parents, who hesitated to talk about them, are coming forward. These youth will inspire others to quit drugs. Drug addicts should get a chance to correct their mistakes, helped by boys and girls. The government cannot impose a ban by going door to door, but can provide a good environment," he added.
Mann said 3,100 sports grounds and 3,000 gyms are coming up in villages by July 15, and the youths will be provided with employment. "Punjab will soon become a colourful state. When I became the Chief Minister in 2022, Punjab was at number 27 in education, and now we have come to number one. We have improved government schools and have surpassed states like Kerala. Students of our government schools will become officers," he added.
Mann said the government has offered health insurance cards to 47 lakh families, through which many people have received free treatment. "We have put out a list of 2,600 diseases for which the treatment will be free," he added.
Mann said the creation of the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) has reduced the number of deaths in road accidents in Punjab by 50%, from 5,400 fatalities earlier. "The Sadak Surakhya Force has reduced deaths in road accidents by 50% and saved 2700 precious lives annually. If the intention is clear, everything is possible, let's make 'Rangla Punjab' together," he added.
Also Read