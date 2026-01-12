ETV Bharat / state

CM Majhi Lays Foundation Of New Lok Seva Bhawan, Assembly In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Lok Seva Bhavan (state secretariat), Odisha Assembly building and several other developmental projects worth Rs 6,701 crore.

The Assembly and Lok Seva Bhawan will be constructed on the lines of Central Vista in New Delhi. The Chief Minister said Rs 3,623 crore will be spent on the project in the first phase. The new Assembly building and Lok Seva Bhavan will be built over 71.13 acres of land in the state capital.

The chief minister said the proposed Assembly building will feature a modern meeting hall with a seating capacity of 300 members. “At present, we have 147 MLAs, which could increase after delimitation. I am not sure, but after delimitation, the number of members could be 200. Therefore, we have to construct a new assembly building keeping in view for the next 50 to 100 years,” Majhi said.

The new Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan premises will have underground parking facilities, ensuring better space management and convenience.

Officials said the existing Lok Seva Bhavan building, was built around 70 years back and its structure has become weak. This apart, parking remains an issue at the building complex.