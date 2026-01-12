CM Majhi Lays Foundation Of New Lok Seva Bhawan, Assembly In Odisha's Bhubaneswar
While Rs 3.623 crore will be spent on the project in the first phase, the new Assembly building will be able to accommodate 300 members.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Lok Seva Bhavan (state secretariat), Odisha Assembly building and several other developmental projects worth Rs 6,701 crore.
The Assembly and Lok Seva Bhawan will be constructed on the lines of Central Vista in New Delhi. The Chief Minister said Rs 3,623 crore will be spent on the project in the first phase. The new Assembly building and Lok Seva Bhavan will be built over 71.13 acres of land in the state capital.
The chief minister said the proposed Assembly building will feature a modern meeting hall with a seating capacity of 300 members. “At present, we have 147 MLAs, which could increase after delimitation. I am not sure, but after delimitation, the number of members could be 200. Therefore, we have to construct a new assembly building keeping in view for the next 50 to 100 years,” Majhi said.
The new Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan premises will have underground parking facilities, ensuring better space management and convenience.
Officials said the existing Lok Seva Bhavan building, was built around 70 years back and its structure has become weak. This apart, parking remains an issue at the building complex.
Keeping this in view, the state government has decided to build Lok Seva Bhavan in modern style and the responsibility of the project has been given to the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation. Works Minister Pritiviraj Harichandan said the campus, officially named ‘Lok Seva Bhavan and Mantralaya building’, is envisioned as a state-of-the-art hub for governance and public service delivery. He said a master plan for this ambitious project has already been approved.
The construction of the existing Lok Seva Bhawan began in January, 1956. It was inaugurated on November 12, 1959 by the former Union Minister of Home Affairs Govind Ballabh Pant. It was named the Secretariat. The building, which was built on an area of ,266,880 square feet, cost around Rs 50 lakh.
However, in 2019, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik changed the name of the Secretariat to Lok Seva Bhavan. The state government has 41 departments in the three-storey Lok Seva Bhavan. The Chief Minister's office is on the third floor, while those of the Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State are on the second and first floors.
Apart from the new Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan project, Majhi also laid the foundation stone for a dedicated elevated corridor from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar, costing Rs 952 crore.
This project will include flyovers at key junctions such as Jaydev Vihar, Kalinga Hospital Square, Damana Square, and KIIT Square. This included a planned 4-lane cable-stayed bridge at Jaydev Vihar Square. Harichandan said to promote environmental sustainability, 22,410 trees will be planted along both sides of the corridor.
Also Read
Amid Backlash, Odisha BJP Legislators Seek Rollback Of MLAs' Salary Hike