CM Siddaramaiah Launches Modernisation Works In Chickpet, Praises MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao For People-Centric Approach

Bengaluru, 21 Oct.: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the modernisation works in Chickpet and white-topping projects in Gandhinagar constituency, calling upon citizens to re-elect MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao with a bigger majority in the next election. He praised Gundu Rao as a "leader dedicated to the constituency’s development and the welfare of the people."

Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah recalled that the Chickpet area, one of the oldest markets in Bengaluru, still retains its traditional character. "We once discussed widening the roads here, but Dinesh Gundu Rao firmly said no, explaining that it would hurt the livelihood of local residents. Instead, he planned and implemented projects that improved infrastructure without displacing anyone," the Chief Minister said, appreciating his people-first approach.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shiva Kumar and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao in the inmaguration event in Gandhinagar, Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Siddaramaiah highlighted that Bengaluru is expanding rapidly, and the government is investing substantial funds to modernise the city’s roads and infrastructure. "Eighty-seven per cent of the funding for the Bengaluru Metro comes from the state’s resources, but BJP leaders falsely claim it as a central government project," he stated.

The Chief Minister criticised the Union government for misusing public funds and misleading citizens. "The Modi government has looted people’s money through GST for eight years. Now, they shamelessly advertise it as a ‘Diwali gift’ while the state has lost Rs 15,000 crore in revenue due to GST," he said.