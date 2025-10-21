CM Siddaramaiah Launches Modernisation Works In Chickpet, Praises MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao For People-Centric Approach
Published : October 21, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Bengaluru, 21 Oct.: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the modernisation works in Chickpet and white-topping projects in Gandhinagar constituency, calling upon citizens to re-elect MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao with a bigger majority in the next election. He praised Gundu Rao as a "leader dedicated to the constituency’s development and the welfare of the people."
Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah recalled that the Chickpet area, one of the oldest markets in Bengaluru, still retains its traditional character. "We once discussed widening the roads here, but Dinesh Gundu Rao firmly said no, explaining that it would hurt the livelihood of local residents. Instead, he planned and implemented projects that improved infrastructure without displacing anyone," the Chief Minister said, appreciating his people-first approach.
Siddaramaiah highlighted that Bengaluru is expanding rapidly, and the government is investing substantial funds to modernise the city’s roads and infrastructure. "Eighty-seven per cent of the funding for the Bengaluru Metro comes from the state’s resources, but BJP leaders falsely claim it as a central government project," he stated.
The Chief Minister criticised the Union government for misusing public funds and misleading citizens. "The Modi government has looted people’s money through GST for eight years. Now, they shamelessly advertise it as a ‘Diwali gift’ while the state has lost Rs 15,000 crore in revenue due to GST," he said.
He further pointed out that the Congress government has allocated Rs 1.2 lakh crore for Bengaluru’s overall development, including new outer ring roads, flyovers, underpasses, and double-decker roads. "Despite such efforts, the Centre has not contributed a single rupee," Siddaramaiah remarked.
He also criticised the BJP’s track record in Bengaluru. "During their tenure, not a single new road was built, nor were existing roads repaired. The current roads you see were all developed under Congress governments," he said.
In a direct instruction from the stage, Siddaramaiah directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao to fill all potholes and lay a fresh layer of tar on the city’s roads within a week. "We are committed to systematic and accountable development. The people are fortunate to have a hardworking representative like Dinesh Gundu Rao," he added.
During his address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a sharp dig at BJP leaders and questioned their silence over the injustice faced by Karnataka under the Union government. "You keep chanting Modi’s name, but have any of your MPs questioned the betrayal Karnataka is facing?" he asked the crowd.
He specifically referred to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, remarking, "I call him Amavasya Surya because he has never opened his mouth on the injustice being done to our state." The Chief Minister further questioned whether Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje or former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had ever spoken against the unfair treatment meted out to Karnataka by the Modi government.
Siddaramaiah also challenged the people to assess what they or their constituencies have gained by electing such representatives. "Tell me, what benefit has come to you, to the state, or even to the constituencies that voted for them?" he asked pointedly.
