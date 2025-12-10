ETV Bharat / state

CM Himanta Sarma Unveils Grand Swahid Smarak Khsetra, Honours Assam Movement Martyrs

Spread across 117 bighas, the memorial campus features a 13-storey central monument, galleries displaying rare photographs and newspaper archives from the movement, and over 400 busts of martyrs along with their photographs. Names of the remaining martyrs have been inscribed on plaques. The landscaped complex includes twin waterbodies, a cycling track, auditoriums, meditation spaces, an open-air theatre, horticulture garden, food court, viewing deck at 51.6 metres, a library, walking zones, parking facilities and elevators.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister lit ‘Swahid Pranam Jyoti’, the eternal flame that will burn round the clock at the heart of the memorial. He also led the lighting of 860 earthen lamps, symbolising each life sacrificed during the six-year movement to protect Assamese identity.

Guwahati: State government on Wednesday dedicated the newly built grand 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' at Pachim Boragaon in Guwahati, marking a historic tribute to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally inaugurated the memorial complex today, coinciding with the statewide observance of Swahid Divas on December 10.

Memorial campus spans across 117 bighas (CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's X handle)

Foundation for the Rs 180-crore project was laid on Swahid Divas in 2020 by then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The sprawling memorial, designed as a national heritage site, is poised to become a major cultural and tourism landmark.

Calling the initiative a long-overdue gesture of gratitude, CM Sarma said the state is finally honouring the martyrs in a comprehensive, official manner. He added that efforts are underway to recreate missing photographs of around 400 martyrs by engaging their family members. “December 10 is a significant day in our national life. Through this memorial, Assam salutes Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr, and all others, who sacrificed everything for the Assamese nation,” the Chief Minister said.

Complex includes twin water bodies, cycling track and auditoriums (CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's X handle)

"It is an honour of a lifetime to dedicate the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in memory of our bravehearts who fought for the pride of Aai Asomi. Every moment, every action, every step is dedicated to uphold the honour of Assam and the sacrifices of our bravehearts," CM said.

The Assam agitation (1979–1985) was a mass uprising led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP), demanding detection and deportation of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Triggered by widespread demographic concerns, the movement witnessed student-led protests, civil disobedience, boycotts, and massive public participation across the state.

The six-year-long agitation also saw episodes of violence and tragic loss of life, beginning with the first martyr Khargeswar Talukdar, who died on December 10, 1979. In all, 860 people were recognised as martyrs of the movement. The culmination of the agitation came with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, which promised identification and deportation of foreigners and safeguarding of Assamese cultural and political rights.