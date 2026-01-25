Jharkhand CM Pays Tributes To Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan At Oxford University
Soren said Dr Radhakrishnan had deep connection with Oxford University where he served as Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics from 1936 to 1952.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
London/Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday visited the historic All Souls College at Oxford University and paid tributes to former President of India and great philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Dr Radhakrishnan's life teaches us that scholarship, public service, and dialogue between cultures can guide society in the right direction".
The Chief Minister explained that Dr Radhakrishnan had a deep connection with Oxford University where he served as Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics from 1936 to 1952 and also became a Fellow of All Souls College. He subsequently served as an Honorary Fellow of the College for a long time. "During his time at Oxford, he bridged Eastern and Western ideologies and earned worldwide respect," he said.
Prof Alpa Shah of Oxford University welcomed the Jharkhand delegation and in a meeting with the delegation from the state, discussed further strengthening academic cooperation between Jharkhand and Oxford. The discussions included doctoral scholarships for Jharkhand students, new research opportunities, faculty exchanges, and the possibility of joint research on topics such as climate change, sustainable development, tribal welfare, and heritage.
Soren stated that the Jharkhand Government prioritizes education and research and will provide all possible support to young researchers from the state. The delegation also visited Oxford's renowned Radcliffe Camera, a global symbol of knowledge and research. The visit is being considered as an important step towards the long-term collaboration between Jharkhand and Oxford, strengthening the shared intellectual heritage and future academic partnership.
Also Read
At Oxford, Stalin Unveils Periyar's Portrait, Says Rationalism Light Shining Globally