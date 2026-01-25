ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CM Pays Tributes To Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan At Oxford University

London/Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday visited the historic All Souls College at Oxford University and paid tributes to former President of India and great philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Dr Radhakrishnan's life teaches us that scholarship, public service, and dialogue between cultures can guide society in the right direction".

The Chief Minister explained that Dr Radhakrishnan had a deep connection with Oxford University where he served as Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics from 1936 to 1952 and also became a Fellow of All Souls College. He subsequently served as an Honorary Fellow of the College for a long time. "During his time at Oxford, he bridged Eastern and Western ideologies and earned worldwide respect," he said.