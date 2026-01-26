ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CM Thanks Centre For Bestowing Padma Bhushan On Shibu Soren, Says 'Guruji Is Worthy Of Bharat Ratna

Hemant said, "The life of the late Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, beyond the boundaries of politics, symbolized a colossal struggle for equality, inclusive development, and social justice". He said, "Guruji fought throughout his life for tribal identity, education, women's empowerment, and the rights of the exploited and deprived classes. His struggle became the foundation for the formation of the state of Jharkhand, giving the people of Jharkhand the opportunity to be proud of their identity."

Ranchi : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday expressed his gratitude to the Central Government for bestowing the Padma Bhushan on his father and the leading figure of Jharkhand movement, Shibu Soren.

The Chief Minister said the 'Dishom Guru' is revered as a true son of Mother India not only in Jharkhand but also in the hearts of the tribal community across the country, from Ladakh to Kerala and Rajasthan to Assam. According to him, 'Guruji has always been and always will be worthy of the Bharat Ratna in the public consciousness".

Hemant's wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren too expressed her gratitude to the Centre for the honour for 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren. "It is a proud moment for Jharkhand. She said that this honor is a national recognition of Guruji's lifelong struggle, work for tribal identity, social justice, and the welfare of the country", she said.

Kalpana said, "Dishom Guru Shibu Soren dedicated his entire life to the rights, equality, and self-respect of the exploited and deprived sections of society". Expressing gratitude to the Central Government on behalf of the people of Jharkhand, she said Dishom Guru Shibu Soren will always live in the thoughts, struggles, and consciousness of Jharkhand.