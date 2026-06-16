Haryana: 400 Boxes of Suspected Illicit Liquor Seized From Poultry Farm In Sonipat
The exact value of the seized consignment will be determined after a detailed assessment; preliminary estimates suggest it could be worth several crores of rupees.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Sonipat: A joint operation by the CM (Chief Minister) Flying Squad and the Excise Department led to the seizure of 400 boxes of suspected illicit liquor from a poultry farm near the sugar mill area in Sonipat on Tuesday. According to officials, the liquor stock comprised eight different brands. The exact value of the seized consignment will be determined after a detailed assessment, though preliminary estimates suggest it could be worth several crores of rupees.
CM Flying Squad Inspector Bijender Singh said the raid was conducted following specific intelligence inputs regarding the storage of a large quantity of liquor at the poultry farm.
"The liquor was recovered from a poultry farm located near the sugar mill. No valid documents or bills related to the stock have been produced so far. The consignment has been seized, and further investigation is underway," he said.
Authorities are yet to ascertain the ownership of the poultry farm, who brought the liquor to the location, and its intended destination. Excise Department Inspector Somveer said the raid was carried out after receiving information that a huge quantity of liquor had been illegally stored at the premises.
"We received confidential information that liquor worth crores of rupees had been stocked at the poultry farm. A joint team conducted a raid and recovered 400 boxes containing eight different liquor brands," he said. The seized liquor has been taken into custody, and officials are investigating the source of the consignment and possible violations of excise regulations.
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