ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: 400 Boxes of Suspected Illicit Liquor Seized From Poultry Farm In Sonipat

Sonipat: A joint operation by the CM (Chief Minister) Flying Squad and the Excise Department led to the seizure of 400 boxes of suspected illicit liquor from a poultry farm near the sugar mill area in Sonipat on Tuesday. According to officials, the liquor stock comprised eight different brands. The exact value of the seized consignment will be determined after a detailed assessment, though preliminary estimates suggest it could be worth several crores of rupees.

CM Flying Squad Inspector Bijender Singh said the raid was conducted following specific intelligence inputs regarding the storage of a large quantity of liquor at the poultry farm.

"The liquor was recovered from a poultry farm located near the sugar mill. No valid documents or bills related to the stock have been produced so far. The consignment has been seized, and further investigation is underway," he said.