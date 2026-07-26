ETV Bharat / state

I Will Remain In Maharashtra: Fadnavis Rejects Rumours Of Being Inducted In Union Cabinet

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed speculation over being inducted into the Union Cabinet, asserting that he will continue to serve in the state.

The clarification came after his recent visit to Delhi following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a result of the nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. The visit had generated a political buzz that he may get a ministerial berth in the Central government

Fadnavis had left for Delhi, where he met with senior BJP leaders. However, the details of his meetings remained shrouded in secrecy. Now, Chief Minister Fadnavis has issued a clarification regarding the issue, stating, "I am in Mumbai; I am in Maharashtra."