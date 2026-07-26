I Will Remain In Maharashtra: Fadnavis Rejects Rumours Of Being Inducted In Union Cabinet
Maharashtra Chief Minister said that his Delhi visit was pre-planned and rejected speculation over a possible Union Cabinet role after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed speculation over being inducted into the Union Cabinet, asserting that he will continue to serve in the state.
The clarification came after his recent visit to Delhi following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a result of the nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. The visit had generated a political buzz that he may get a ministerial berth in the Central government
Fadnavis had left for Delhi, where he met with senior BJP leaders. However, the details of his meetings remained shrouded in secrecy. Now, Chief Minister Fadnavis has issued a clarification regarding the issue, stating, "I am in Mumbai; I am in Maharashtra."
Earlier, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, had claimed that Fadnavis could be given the chance to become the new Education Minister, which fueled speculation over Fadnavis's trip. However, Fadnavis has now issued a clarification stating that he is not going anywhere and will stay in Maharashtra only. "I am in Nagpur today and will be heading to Mumbai later; I am based in Mumbai and will continue to stay in Maharashtra," he said.
Reacting to Thackeray brothers celebrating the success of student protests, Fadnavis said he was happy they found a reason to celebrate. "Ultimately, issues of this nature do not belong to any specific individual or party; rather, they are challenges facing the youth. Modi ji demonstrated sensitivity regarding these issues and made decisions accordingly. The nation's interest is paramount; Keeping that in mind, Modi ji took all the necessary steps in this direction. A relevant bill is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday in this regard," he said.
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