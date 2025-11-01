ETV Bharat / state

Maha CM Orders SIT Probe Into Satara Woman Doctor's 'Suicide' As Suspense Deepens

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of a woman doctor from Beed district. She was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan, Satara, on October 23, under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased doctor had purportedly written on her palm, accusing Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne of raping her multiple times and further alleged that Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested while Badne has been placed under suspension.

According to officials, the SIT will be led by a woman IPS officer due to the sensitivity of the case. The officer will be chosen after consulting the victim's family. The development comes amid demands from citizens, medical associations and political parties for an independent and impartial probe.

The victim's family had earlier alleged that she had faced immense political and police pressure for over a year and was forced by hospital superiors and police officials to falsify postmortem and fitness reports, which added to her distress.

In her note, the doctor also claimed she was subjected to harassment by individuals linked to former BJP MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar.