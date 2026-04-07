ETV Bharat / state

CM Fadnavis Inaugurates Two Partial Corridors Of Mumbai Metro

The 4.5 km expansion in Phase I covers four stations from Dahisar to Kashigaon in Mira Road. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated two partial corridors of Mumbai Metro, lines 9 and 2B, in Dahisar. These corridors are part of the ongoing expansion of the 'Mumbai in Minutes' concept of connecting distant suburbs. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said it is committed to implementing a revised and more commuter-friendly schedule, effective April 8.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present at the event. The 4.5 km expansion in Phase I covers four stations from Dahisar to Kashigaon in Mira Road, not connected to the metro network till now. The Metro Line 9 will connect Dahisar East with Kashigaon and 2B Mankhurd with Diamond Garden. The entire route is an elevated corridor.

While this technically marks the first Metro service in Thane, the Central Railways' Harbour Line has now also been connected with the Metro. Consequently, it is expected that the traffic burden on the Western Express Highway, which is perpetually plagued by congestion, will be significantly reduced.

"Metro Line - 9 and 2B (Phase 1) Inauguration Ceremony, TBM Commencement of Work on Thane - Borivali Twin Tunnel Corridor by TBM and E - Groundbreaking Ceremony for Pod Taxi," the CMO shared on X.