CM Fadnavis Inaugurates Two Partial Corridors Of Mumbai Metro
Metro Line 9 will connect Dahisar East with Kashigaon, while Line 2B will join Mankhurd with Diamond Garden. The entire route is an elevated corridor.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated two partial corridors of Mumbai Metro, lines 9 and 2B, in Dahisar. These corridors are part of the ongoing expansion of the 'Mumbai in Minutes' concept of connecting distant suburbs. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said it is committed to implementing a revised and more commuter-friendly schedule, effective April 8.
Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present at the event. The 4.5 km expansion in Phase I covers four stations from Dahisar to Kashigaon in Mira Road, not connected to the metro network till now. The Metro Line 9 will connect Dahisar East with Kashigaon and 2B Mankhurd with Diamond Garden. The entire route is an elevated corridor.
While this technically marks the first Metro service in Thane, the Central Railways' Harbour Line has now also been connected with the Metro. Consequently, it is expected that the traffic burden on the Western Express Highway, which is perpetually plagued by congestion, will be significantly reduced.
"Metro Line - 9 and 2B (Phase 1) Inauguration Ceremony, TBM Commencement of Work on Thane - Borivali Twin Tunnel Corridor by TBM and E - Groundbreaking Ceremony for Pod Taxi," the CMO shared on X.
मेट्रो मार्गिका - 9 आणि 2ब (पहिला टप्पा) उदघाटन समारंभ,— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 7, 2026
टी बी एम द्वारे ठाणे - बोरिवली दुहेरी बोगदा मार्गाच्या कामाचा शुभारंभ
व पॉड टॅक्सीचा ई - भूमिपूजन सोहळा@narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis#Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #InfrastructureDevelopment pic.twitter.com/ahOOIsANCo
While Metro Line 2A will continue to operate independently, Line 7 will be operated in conjunction with Line 9 as an integrated corridor, enabling direct and seamless travel between Andheri East and Mira-Bhayandar (Kashigaon). Mira-Bhayandar has been the fastest growing residential suburb that is connected to Mumbai city, Thane and Vasai-Virar. "The administration has prepared a new, revised schedule that reduces waiting times to save the valuable time of passengers," a MMRDA official said.
Metropolitan commissioner and MMRDA chairman Sanjay Mukherjee said, "The independent operations of Metro Lines 2A and 7, along with the commencement of Line 9 and Line 2B in Phase I, mark a pivotal milestone in the expansion of the Mumbai Metro. These changes will make Metro travel more convenient, reduce waiting times, and enhance the overall efficiency of the Metro network. The integration of Lines 7 and 9 will provide direct connectivity across the suburbs, while Line 2B will establish a partial Metro link to the Harbour Line."
Mukherjee added that this has been a steady progress. "We are steadily progressing phase by phase towards establishing a 337-km integrated Metro network in Mumbai, thereby transforming the concept of Mumbai in Minutes," he added.
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