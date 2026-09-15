ETV Bharat / state

CM Chandrababu Naidu To Offer Silk Robes To Lord Venkateswara On Govt's Behalf At Srivari Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to offer silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government at the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Tuesday.

The grand nine-day festival, an important annual event at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, draws millions of devotees. During the festival, temples are decorated beautifully and the entire hill town of Tirumala is transformed with elaborate electric light displays, floral decorations and burning of traditional incense sticks.

The Dvajarohanam will mark the beginning of the Brahmotsavams in the evening with the flag hoisting ceremony at the time of the Meenalagna, inviting three crore deities while devotees eagerly wait for the immortal moment when they will see the leader of the universe.

Every morning and evening, the deity is taken out in a grand procession around the four Mada streets on different sacred vehicles like Garuda Vahana, Hanumantha Vahana and the golden chariot.

The pomp of the Brahmotsavams, which is said to be the creation of Lord Brahma himself, has spread across the seven hills. For the mercy of the Lord, and to see the beautiful form of the beautiful Malayappa in the streets of Mada, Seshachalam has been beautifully decorated.

The Chief Minister will participate in the festivities and present silk robes to the Lord on behalf of the government. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have made extensive arrangements in the wake of the CM's visit.