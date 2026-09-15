CM Chandrababu Naidu To Offer Silk Robes To Lord Venkateswara On Govt's Behalf At Srivari Brahmotsavams
The Srivari Brahmotsavams will be held from September 15 to 23 and TTD has tightened security for CM Chandrababu Naidu's visit.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to offer silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government at the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Tuesday.
The grand nine-day festival, an important annual event at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, draws millions of devotees. During the festival, temples are decorated beautifully and the entire hill town of Tirumala is transformed with elaborate electric light displays, floral decorations and burning of traditional incense sticks.
The Dvajarohanam will mark the beginning of the Brahmotsavams in the evening with the flag hoisting ceremony at the time of the Meenalagna, inviting three crore deities while devotees eagerly wait for the immortal moment when they will see the leader of the universe.
Every morning and evening, the deity is taken out in a grand procession around the four Mada streets on different sacred vehicles like Garuda Vahana, Hanumantha Vahana and the golden chariot.
The pomp of the Brahmotsavams, which is said to be the creation of Lord Brahma himself, has spread across the seven hills. For the mercy of the Lord, and to see the beautiful form of the beautiful Malayappa in the streets of Mada, Seshachalam has been beautifully decorated.
The Chief Minister will participate in the festivities and present silk robes to the Lord on behalf of the government. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have made extensive arrangements in the wake of the CM's visit.
After the flag hoisting ceremony at Meenalagnam, Koneti Rayudu Srinivasudu will roam around on the first vehicle, the large Sesha Vahanam and Sridevi Bhudevi's consort Malayappa Swamy will be seen wearing Thiruvana ornaments.
Naidu will stay at Gayatri Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday night. On the second day of his visit, the newly established Pilgrim Experience Centre, SV Museum, electric buses, Nandakam App, and group insurance schemes for devotees will be launched at the Vaikuntam Q Complex-1 in Tirumala.
TTD EO Ravichandra said arrangements have been made for the devotees coming to the Brahmotsavams.
TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdhury said all arrangements have been completed for the Srivari Brahmotsavam. He said that a fruit and flower exhibition has been set up for the devotees. He asked all those coming to Tirumala to visit this exhibition. He said that the Shishupala slaughtering ceremony has been made attractive.
The sacred Ankurarpana for the Brahmotsavams was held on Monday. As part of this, Sri Vishwaksena, the commander of the army, went in a procession on behalf of Srivari through the four Mada streets of the temple and supervised the arrangements for the Brahmotsavams. Later, as part of the Ankurarpana, special pujas were performed to Bhumata in the Yagasala in the temple and new grains were planted in the soil. The Ankurarpana ceremony was held as a prelude to the Vaikhanasa.
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