ETV Bharat / state

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Shares Meal With Fisherfolk Family During ‘Matsyakara Sevalo’ Visit

Kavali: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spent time with a fisherfolk family during his visit to Thummalapenta under the "Matsyakara Sevalo" programme. After participating in an event organised for the fishing community, the Chief Minister visited the local fish market, where he interacted with fishermen and women vendors. He purchased fish directly from the market and spoke to them about their livelihoods, fishing conditions, daily sales, and the challenges they face.

Members of the fisherfolk community informed the Chief Minister that the annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000 being provided under the “Matsyakara Sevalo” scheme had been beneficial for their families. Naidu also showed interest in learning about the different varieties of fish available in the region.