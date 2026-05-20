AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Shares Meal With Fisherfolk Family During ‘Matsyakara Sevalo’ Visit
The Chief Minister also visited the local fish market, where he interacted with fishermen and women vendors.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Kavali: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spent time with a fisherfolk family during his visit to Thummalapenta under the "Matsyakara Sevalo" programme. After participating in an event organised for the fishing community, the Chief Minister visited the local fish market, where he interacted with fishermen and women vendors. He purchased fish directly from the market and spoke to them about their livelihoods, fishing conditions, daily sales, and the challenges they face.
Members of the fisherfolk community informed the Chief Minister that the annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000 being provided under the “Matsyakara Sevalo” scheme had been beneficial for their families. Naidu also showed interest in learning about the different varieties of fish available in the region.
Later, the Chief Minister also visited another local fisherman Thanangari Babu’s house with a fish he purchased from the market. Babu’s wife, Venkamma, prepared traditional fish curry for the guests. The Chief Minister was in the kitchen while the food was being prepared. He also participated in cooking the fish.
He interacted with Venkamma’s daughter, who had recently given birth, speaking about their health. Naidu shared the meal with the family members. Earlier this month Chandrababu Naidu visited Rajupalem village in Kakinada to meet with locals and inspect the area. The visit was to address the villagers' concerns and review the ongoing developments.
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