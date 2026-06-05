ETV Bharat / state

Chandrababu Naidu Promises Special Paths For Cycling, Walking In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that special paths will be set up for cycling and walking in Visakhapatnam. He was speaking after planting saplings at the grounds of Visakhapatnam AU Engineering College on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"We will set up special paths for cycling and walking in Visakhapatnam. One hundred per cent of the electricity required by the university should be generated here. Solar panels should be installed on vacant plots and buildings having no trees. Electricity worth Rs 5,18,000 has already been saved. The entire campus should be filled with greenery like in Tirumala. Different types of plants from around the world should be brought and planted here," Naidu said.

The Chief Minister suggested that greenery should be developed in Visakhapatnam too like Hyderabad. "Wet garbage and leaves coming from hostels and colleges should be converted into compost. Biogas should be made from waste and used for cooking. Waste that is useful should be separated and sent for recycling," he added.

"A 'waste to energy' plant should be used for useless garbage. Sewage treatment plants should also be set up. Not a single drop of water should be wasted from the campus. The purified water should be used for trees. Cooking should be done with gas coming through pipes. Only electric stoves or PNG gas should be used for cooking," he said.

He also suggested that a committee of professors and experts should be formed and in-house knowledge should be used.