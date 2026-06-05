Chandrababu Naidu Promises Special Paths For Cycling, Walking In Visakhapatnam
He was speaking at AU Engineering College on the occasion of World Environment Day.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that special paths will be set up for cycling and walking in Visakhapatnam. He was speaking after planting saplings at the grounds of Visakhapatnam AU Engineering College on the occasion of World Environment Day.
"We will set up special paths for cycling and walking in Visakhapatnam. One hundred per cent of the electricity required by the university should be generated here. Solar panels should be installed on vacant plots and buildings having no trees. Electricity worth Rs 5,18,000 has already been saved. The entire campus should be filled with greenery like in Tirumala. Different types of plants from around the world should be brought and planted here," Naidu said.
The Chief Minister suggested that greenery should be developed in Visakhapatnam too like Hyderabad. "Wet garbage and leaves coming from hostels and colleges should be converted into compost. Biogas should be made from waste and used for cooking. Waste that is useful should be separated and sent for recycling," he added.
"A 'waste to energy' plant should be used for useless garbage. Sewage treatment plants should also be set up. Not a single drop of water should be wasted from the campus. The purified water should be used for trees. Cooking should be done with gas coming through pipes. Only electric stoves or PNG gas should be used for cooking," he said.
He also suggested that a committee of professors and experts should be formed and in-house knowledge should be used.
"Every student should take ideas and share them in the action plan. AU should be placed among the top 10 or top 20 knowledge universities in the world. Electric bicycles should be made available inside the campus. Cycling not only reduces pollution but also increases fitness," the chief minister said.
Later, Chandrababu cycled from AU to Novatel as part of the Net Zero program. He covered the five-and-a-half kilometres from AU to the Novatel Hotel in 21.18 minutes. He reached the Novatel via Three Town Police Station, Polamamba Temple, Walther and Beach Road.
Despite the intense heat, he continued to travel on his cycle, greeting people on the way.
The chief minister was accompanied by Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, State Minister DBV Swamy, public representatives and officials during the cycle rally.
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