CM Chandrababu Naidu Introduces Resolution To Recognise Amaravati As Permanent Capital
PM Narendra Modi relaunched construction of the greenfield capital city on May 2, 2025, and assured full support for the development of the Telugu-speaking state.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday introduced a landmark resolution in the Assembly to recognise Amaravati as the permanent capital, urging the Centre to grant statutory recognition to it. The southern state is hoping to accomplish this objective when the Parliament is in session.
A special Assembly session was convened specifically to deliberate and pass this resolution, marking a significant step toward providing long-term stability and legal clarity to the capital city matter.
During his address, Naidu emphasised that permanent legal certainty can only be achieved through specific amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The Assembly subsequently resolved to request the Centre to amend Section 5 of the Act by explicitly inserting the words "at Amaravati" into sub-section (2).
Furthermore, the resolution seeks to expand the legal explanation to clarify that Amaravati encompasses all areas officially notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014. However, YSRCP MLAs were absent during the special Assembly session.
The Amaravati capital project is estimated to be about Rs 64,000 crore, with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority serving as the implementing agency. On Thursday, the state cabinet approved a decision to enable the legislative assembly to adopt the resolution, aimed at realising the vision of developing Amaravati as the capital city.
The project remained stalled for nearly five years between 2019 and 2024 during the previous YSRCP government, as the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had proposed a three-capital formula retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital, making Kurnool the judicial capital and Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.
Resultantly, projects initiated by Naidu during the TDP tenure between 2014 and 2019 were put on the back burner, triggering prolonged protests by farmers who had pooled their land for Amaravati. As many as 30,000 ryots parted with over 34,000 acres for the construction of the capital city, while the total land bank assembled for the project stood at 54,000 acres.
However, the defeat of YSRCP led to the three-capital formula losing steam, with the victorious TDP-led NDA reviving the Amaravati project.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaunched the construction of the greenfield capital city on May 2, 2025, and assured full support for the development of the Telugu-speaking state. Naidu embarked on the second phase of the land pooling scheme (LPS) to expand the capital region, within a year of returning to power.
The state government is currently working to integrate Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tadepalli with Amaravati to turn it into a major urban hub. As part of the second phase, pooling of 16,666 acres of land from seven villages meant to accommodate key projects such as a 5,000-acre international airport, smart industries, laying an inner ring road (IRR) around Amaravati, a railway station, among others, has been kicked off.
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