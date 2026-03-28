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CM Chandrababu Naidu Introduces Resolution To Recognise Amaravati As Permanent Capital

CM N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in the Assembly during the introduction of the resolution on Saturday. ( IANS )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday introduced a landmark resolution in the Assembly to recognise Amaravati as the permanent capital, urging the Centre to grant statutory recognition to it. The southern state is hoping to accomplish this objective when the Parliament is in session.

A special Assembly session was convened specifically to deliberate and pass this resolution, marking a significant step toward providing long-term stability and legal clarity to the capital city matter.

During his address, Naidu emphasised that permanent legal certainty can only be achieved through specific amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The Assembly subsequently resolved to request the Centre to amend Section 5 of the Act by explicitly inserting the words "at Amaravati" into sub-section (2).

Furthermore, the resolution seeks to expand the legal explanation to clarify that Amaravati encompasses all areas officially notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014. However, YSRCP MLAs were absent during the special Assembly session.

The Amaravati capital project is estimated to be about Rs 64,000 crore, with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority serving as the implementing agency. On Thursday, the state cabinet approved a decision to enable the legislative assembly to adopt the resolution, aimed at realising the vision of developing Amaravati as the capital city.