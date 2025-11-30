ETV Bharat / state

CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Three Distinct Development Zones In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced creation of three regional zones in the state in a bid to ensure balanced development.

The CM made the announcement on Saturday on the sidelines of his visit to the Telugu Desam Party headquarters at NTR Bhavan in Mangalagiri.

The three zones will be the Visakha Economic Region with 9 districts centered at Visakhapatnam, an Amaravati Economic Region with 8 districts centered at Amaravati, and a Rayalaseema Economic Region with 9 districts centered at Tirupati. Orders related to the formation of boards and procedures in this regard are likely to be issued on Monday or Tuesday. Each zone will have Steering, Executive, and Implementation committees. A senior IAS officer will function as the CEO of the respective zone.

Zone-wise Planning

Sources have said that as part of development, vision plans will be prepared cluster-wise and implemented with coordination from district collectors and municipal officials.

Work for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region has already begun with the NITI Aayog having designed the blueprint in this regard. During the Investors' Summit, CM Chandrababu had released the vision plan on December 13.