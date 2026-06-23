CM Vijay Announces ₹10 Lakh Relief for Families of Tamil Nadu Victims Killed in Qatar Plant Explosion
The announcement comes in the wake of a massive explosion and fire at the Barzan gas production facility located within Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to the families of victims hailing from the state who lost their lives in a major industrial accident at a gas processing facility in Qatar.
The announcement comes in the wake of a massive explosion and fire at the Barzan gas production facility located within Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City. According to reports, 13 workers, including 12 Indian nationals, were killed in the incident, while 66 others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
The explosion reportedly occurred during preparatory operations to restart the plant after production had remained suspended for several months during the US-Israel war on Iran. The fire spread rapidly through parts of the facility, resulting in significant casualties.
Among those who lost their lives were three workers from Tamil Nadu — Pabit (26), son of Thangaraj from Yakkopuram village in Tirunelveli district; Sajith Kumar (25) of Sivagamipuram near Panagudi; and Suvin (26), a resident of Mangammal Salai area.
The Indian Embassy in Qatar has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and is coordinating with local authorities regarding assistance and repatriation procedures. Relatives of the deceased have appealed to the authorities to facilitate the return of the bodies to India.
Speaking to reporters, Muthukrishnan, a relative of Sajith Kumar, said: ''The young worker had moved to Qatar in March 2025 for employment and had spoken to his mother shortly before reporting for duty on the day of the accident".
The Tamil Nadu government has stated that all necessary steps are being taken to bring the mortal remains of the victims back to the state. In addition to the ex gratia assistance, officials are coordinating with the Union Government and Indian diplomatic authorities to extend support to the affected families.
Also read