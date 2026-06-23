ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Announces ₹10 Lakh Relief for Families of Tamil Nadu Victims Killed in Qatar Plant Explosion

Financial aid of ₹10 lakh each from CMPRF to the families of victims in Qatar. ( Special arrangement (TN Assembly) )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to the families of victims hailing from the state who lost their lives in a major industrial accident at a gas processing facility in Qatar.

The announcement comes in the wake of a massive explosion and fire at the Barzan gas production facility located within Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City. According to reports, 13 workers, including 12 Indian nationals, were killed in the incident, while 66 others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The explosion reportedly occurred during preparatory operations to restart the plant after production had remained suspended for several months during the US-Israel war on Iran. The fire spread rapidly through parts of the facility, resulting in significant casualties.

Among those who lost their lives were three workers from Tamil Nadu — Pabit (26), son of Thangaraj from Yakkopuram village in Tirunelveli district; Sajith Kumar (25) of Sivagamipuram near Panagudi; and Suvin (26), a resident of Mangammal Salai area.