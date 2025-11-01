ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates Bharat Parv 2025 At The Statue Of Unity

Performances at the inaugural of the Bharat Parv 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Ekta Nagar: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Bharat Parv-2025 at the Statue of Unity premises, Ekta Nagar, in the presence of Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Minister of State for Tribal Development and Food and Civil Supplies P. C. Baranda, and other dignitaries. This Bharat Parv has been organised at Ekta Nagar as part of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel. The Chief Minister said that Bharat Parv truly represents the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Rajya Anek-Rashtra Ek, Samaj Anek - Bharat Ek, Bhasha Anek- Bhaav Ek, Rang Anek - Tiranga Ek (Many states, one nation; many communities, one India; many languages, one emotion; and many colours, one Tricolour). The festival offers citizens a glimpse of India’s unique cultural unity in diversity. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the inauguration. (ETV Bharat) He added that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, stands as a grand tribute to Patel. The Prime Minister is now leading the nation on the path of development to build ‘Shreshtha Bharat’, just as Patel united 562 princely states to create ‘One Bharat'.