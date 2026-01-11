ETV Bharat / state

CM At The Wheel: Mohan Yadav Drives 1,101-Tractor Rally To Launch 'Farmer Welfare Year'

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan, who took the wheel himself, led a massive rally from the Kokta Bypass to officially kick off 2026 as the Farmer Welfare Year on Sunday.

Yadav flagged off the rally of approximately 1,101 tractors from the RTO office. ​​The Chief Minister who participated in the rally, driving a tractor, said, "The government is observing 2026 as the Farmer Welfare Year, and this tractor rally marks its beginning. Earlier, there was only one department for agriculture, but we have now linked 16 different departments to agriculture. Working together with these departments, we will transform agriculture from traditional farming into a profitable, sustainable, and technology-based employment generation model."

'Beginning of Farmer Welfare Year'

Chief Minister Yadav said, "Our state's agricultural growth rate is increasing at 16 per cent, so to make the state prosperous, a strong commitment is needed to increase farmers' income and reduce their costs. Sunday, January 11, marked the beginning of the Farmer Welfare Year. Today is the first day of fulfilling this commitment."