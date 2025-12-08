ETV Bharat / state

CM Adityanath Urges UP Residents To Verify Identities Before Hiring Amid Crackdown On infiltrators

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses during the 26th International Conference of the World’s Chief Justices, in Lucknow on Friday, November 21, 2025. ( PTI )

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged citizens to remain alert and get the identity verification done before employing someone, asserting that the state has launched strict and decisive action against illegal immigrants to safeguard security and social balance.

His appeal comes amid an ongoing crackdown against infiltrators across the state following his instructions to the authorities last week.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The honourable Supreme Court has made an extremely important remark during a hearing that a red carpet cannot be laid out for infiltrators. This makes it clear that infiltrators are not acceptable at any cost."

He said resources belong to citizens and not to illegal immigrants, underlining that maintaining security, social equilibrium and a strong law and order system in the state remains his government's top priority. The Supreme Court on December 2 sharply questioned the legal status of Rohingyas living in India and asked whether "intruders" should be given a "red carpet welcome" while the country's own citizens grapple with poverty.