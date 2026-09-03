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CM Adhikari Pays Tribute To Uttam Kumar On Birth Centenary, Calls For Year-Long Celebrations

He said renovation and reconstruction would be undertaken at institutions named after the actor across the state as part of the celebrations, reports Surajit Dutta.

CM Suvendu Adhikari addresses a programme commemorating Uttam Kumar's birth centenary in Kolkata on Thursday.
CM Suvendu Adhikari addresses a programme commemorating Uttam Kumar's birth centenary in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday called for year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and urged the restoration of the lost glory of the Bengali film industry.

Paying tributes to the Bengali matinee idol on his 100th birthday, Adhikari said the state government will observe the ceremony with year-long events. Veteran actors like Ranjit Mallick, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Jeet were present at the event.

"People themselves have come forward to pay tribute to Uttam Kumar. I do not need to certify his legacy. The Uttam Mancha would be renovated. Photographs of his statues across the state are being compiled with the help of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. An institution named after Uttam Kumar will come up in Kolkata, with its foundation stone scheduled to be laid on Friday," Adhikari said.

Adhikari said renovation and reconstruction would be undertaken at institutions named after Uttam Kumar across the state as part of the centenary celebrations. "The Centre will also issue a commemorative coin bearing Uttam Kumar's image and a postage stamp to mark his birth centenary," he added.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Uttam Kumar for around five minutes in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on August 30 and had also paid tribute to the actor in a social media post.

Describing the late actor as 'undisputed Mahanayak' on a social media post, Adhikari said Uttam Kumar's magnetic charisma, emotive genius and timeless screen presence continue to define the cultural identity of West Bengal.

"His unmatched legacy needs no certification. It lives vibrantly in the hearts of millions. Our government remains committed to cherishing and upholding the glorious artistic heritage he gifted to the world," he added.

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TAGGED:

SUVENDU ADHIKARI
BENGALI FILM INDUSTRY
NARENDRA MODI
MANN KI BAAT
UTTAM KUMAR BIRTH CENTENARY

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