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CM Adhikari Pays Tribute To Uttam Kumar On Birth Centenary, Calls For Year-Long Celebrations

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday called for year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and urged the restoration of the lost glory of the Bengali film industry.

Paying tributes to the Bengali matinee idol on his 100th birthday, Adhikari said the state government will observe the ceremony with year-long events. Veteran actors like Ranjit Mallick, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Jeet were present at the event.

"People themselves have come forward to pay tribute to Uttam Kumar. I do not need to certify his legacy. The Uttam Mancha would be renovated. Photographs of his statues across the state are being compiled with the help of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. An institution named after Uttam Kumar will come up in Kolkata, with its foundation stone scheduled to be laid on Friday," Adhikari said.