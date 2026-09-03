CM Adhikari Pays Tribute To Uttam Kumar On Birth Centenary, Calls For Year-Long Celebrations
He said renovation and reconstruction would be undertaken at institutions named after the actor across the state as part of the celebrations, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday called for year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and urged the restoration of the lost glory of the Bengali film industry.
Paying tributes to the Bengali matinee idol on his 100th birthday, Adhikari said the state government will observe the ceremony with year-long events. Veteran actors like Ranjit Mallick, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Jeet were present at the event.
"People themselves have come forward to pay tribute to Uttam Kumar. I do not need to certify his legacy. The Uttam Mancha would be renovated. Photographs of his statues across the state are being compiled with the help of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. An institution named after Uttam Kumar will come up in Kolkata, with its foundation stone scheduled to be laid on Friday," Adhikari said.
Heartfelt tributes to the pride of West Bengal and undisputed icon of Indian cinema, 'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar, on his historic Birth Centenary.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) September 3, 2026
Privileged to pay floral tributes and garland his statue at Tollygunge, Kolkata, where I was joined by esteemed members of the film… pic.twitter.com/y5WKFiMtZ5
Adhikari said renovation and reconstruction would be undertaken at institutions named after Uttam Kumar across the state as part of the centenary celebrations. "The Centre will also issue a commemorative coin bearing Uttam Kumar's image and a postage stamp to mark his birth centenary," he added.
He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Uttam Kumar for around five minutes in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on August 30 and had also paid tribute to the actor in a social media post.
Describing the late actor as 'undisputed Mahanayak' on a social media post, Adhikari said Uttam Kumar's magnetic charisma, emotive genius and timeless screen presence continue to define the cultural identity of West Bengal.
"His unmatched legacy needs no certification. It lives vibrantly in the hearts of millions. Our government remains committed to cherishing and upholding the glorious artistic heritage he gifted to the world," he added.
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