1.2 Kg Clump Of Hair Removed From Medical Student's Stomach At Delhi Hospital
The 20-year-old student is learnt to have been quietly eating her own hair for the last 11 years.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bizarre case, doctors at a hospital in Dwarka in Delhi have removed a clump of hair weighing 1.2 kg from the stomach of a medical student by operating upon her.
The student, aged 20, is learnt to have been quietly eating her own hair for the last 11 years.
According to the doctors, the young woman had been suffering from severe stomach pain, nausea and frequent vomiting for some time. She had also been experiencing problems such as loss of appetite, significant weight loss and persistent fatigue. When her condition worsened, her family brought her to Manipal Hospital in Dwarka where the doctors examined her and felt a hard lump in her upper abdomen. They decided to perform an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy which revealed that her stomach contained a large, dense ball of hair medically known as a trichobezoar.
Dr Sandeep Agarwal, chairman of the Manipal Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric, GI & Robotic Surgery, disclosed that the mass was J-shaped and extended from the junction of the food pipe and stomach to the beginning of the small intestine.
According to the doctors, since the human body cannot digest hair, it had been ingested over the years had accumulated in the stomach along with food, solidifying. The situation was so severe that this massive mass of hair had completely occupied most of the stomach causing severe swelling and distension.
Dr. Agarwal explained, “The doctors initially attempted to break up the dangerous lump through endoscopy, but the hairball was so large and dense that removing it completely was impossible. There was limited space left inside the stomach and there was a high risk of tearing or injuring the stomach lining. The team of doctors then decided to use laparoscopic guidance. Through a small abdominal incision, the massive hairball was safely removed while preserving the stomach lining.”
Experts disclosed that this mental and behavioural habit of repeatedly eating or chewing hair is called trichophagia. People often don't initially recognise this behavior as a serious medical problem and don't report it to a doctor. This is why these hair clumps can silently grow in the stomach for years posing a serious threat.
“Such cases remain hidden for so long because patients hesitate to share their concerns with their doctors,” Dr. Agarwal explained.
Following the successful surgery, the girl’s stomach problems are now resolved, her appetite has improved and she has begun eating normally. Following the successful treatment, she has gradually gained weight and resumed her unfinished studies.
Doctors said while the surgery only addresses the physical complication, identifying the underlying cause of trichophagia and providing appropriate psychological support are equally important to fully address the condition.
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