ETV Bharat / state

1.2 Kg Clump Of Hair Removed From Medical Student's Stomach At Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: In a bizarre case, doctors at a hospital in Dwarka in Delhi have removed a clump of hair weighing 1.2 kg from the stomach of a medical student by operating upon her.

The student, aged 20, is learnt to have been quietly eating her own hair for the last 11 years.

According to the doctors, the young woman had been suffering from severe stomach pain, nausea and frequent vomiting for some time. She had also been experiencing problems such as loss of appetite, significant weight loss and persistent fatigue. When her condition worsened, her family brought her to Manipal Hospital in Dwarka where the doctors examined her and felt a hard lump in her upper abdomen. They decided to perform an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy which revealed that her stomach contained a large, dense ball of hair medically known as a trichobezoar.

Dr Sandeep Agarwal, chairman of the Manipal Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric, GI & Robotic Surgery, disclosed that the mass was J-shaped and extended from the junction of the food pipe and stomach to the beginning of the small intestine.

According to the doctors, since the human body cannot digest hair, it had been ingested over the years had accumulated in the stomach along with food, solidifying. The situation was so severe that this massive mass of hair had completely occupied most of the stomach causing severe swelling and distension.