ETV Bharat / state

Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In Kinnaur, Damages Bridge, Roads And Orchards

Kinnaur: A cloudburst in the Kachrang area of Bhavnagar in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district triggered a flash flood early Tuesday, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, roads, drinking water facilities and orchards, official sources said.

The cloudburst occurred late Tuesday night, following which a sudden surge of water entered the Kachrang stream at around 3 AM, resulting in heavy flooding and widespread damage in the area.

The flash flood washed away a pedestrian bridge and damaged several drinking water pipelines as well as a storage tank belonging to the Jal Shakti Department, according to local residents.

People in the area were gripped by panic after the sudden rise in the water level of the stream. Residents said debris and strong currents generated by the cloudburst damaged structures located near the stream. Official sources said the flood also severely damaged a local road, disrupting connectivity in the region and creating difficulties for commuters.