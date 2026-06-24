Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In Kinnaur, Damages Bridge, Roads And Orchards
Authorities launched restoration and assessment work after a cloudburst-triggered flood damaged key infrastructure and agricultural land in the region.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Kinnaur: A cloudburst in the Kachrang area of Bhavnagar in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district triggered a flash flood early Tuesday, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, roads, drinking water facilities and orchards, official sources said.
The cloudburst occurred late Tuesday night, following which a sudden surge of water entered the Kachrang stream at around 3 AM, resulting in heavy flooding and widespread damage in the area.
The flash flood washed away a pedestrian bridge and damaged several drinking water pipelines as well as a storage tank belonging to the Jal Shakti Department, according to local residents.
People in the area were gripped by panic after the sudden rise in the water level of the stream. Residents said debris and strong currents generated by the cloudburst damaged structures located near the stream. Official sources said the flood also severely damaged a local road, disrupting connectivity in the region and creating difficulties for commuters.
The flood impacted agricultural and horticultural areas as well, with debris and strong water currents damaging farmlands and apple orchards. Several apple trees were uprooted or damaged.
The flash flood has damaged several drinking water pipelines of the Jal Shakti Department. Official sources said that the extent of the damage was being assessed and efforts were underway to restore water supply at the earliest. They said that Kachrang village is located at a safe distance from the stream and floodwaters did not enter the settlement. No loss of human life was reported in the incident.
Upon receiving information about the cloudburst and flooding, teams from local administration, Jal Shakti Department and villagers rushed to the affected area and initiated relief and restoration measures. Officials said that efforts were underway to restore damaged infrastructure and assess losses caused by the flash flood.
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