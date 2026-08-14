Cloudangles Launches Global Engineering Centre In Hyderabad; Telangana IT Minister Says City Emerges As Hub For GCCs
Cloudangles will recruit 1,000 engineers at its Global Engineering Centre in Hyderabad over the next two years.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Thursday said that Hyderabad has emerged as a destination for world-class global capability centres as Cloudangles, a California-based deeptech and enterprise technology company, launched its Global Engineering Centre here.
Babu who inaugurated the centre along with Cloudangles CEO N Revanthipathi, said, "Currently, more than 470 Global Capacity Centres (GCC) from various sectors are operating in Hyderabad. Investments from companies like Cloudangles will help in creating high-demand engineering jobs and developing specialised skills. Hyderabad has emerged as a destination for world-class GCCs."
The Minister further said that the GCCs in Hyderabad will get a further boost with the capabilities of Cloudangles in areas like AI, cloud, data, software engineering, automation, and quantum computing. "This will provide our youth with the opportunity to work on the world's complex technological challenges," he added.
The Global Engineering Centre will play a key role in the co-build approach of developing cutting-edge technology in collaboration with companies across the world.
According to the representatives of Cloudangles, the new centre will provide services in digital technology, application development, engineering, data-analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, digital productivity, innovation, corporate systems and other departments. "We have set a target to appoint 1,000 engineers in this centre over the next two years," the company’s representatives said.
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