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Cloudangles Launches Global Engineering Centre In Hyderabad; Telangana IT Minister Says City Emerges As Hub For GCCs

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Thursday said that Hyderabad has emerged as a destination for world-class global capability centres as Cloudangles, a California-based deeptech and enterprise technology company, launched its Global Engineering Centre here.

Babu who inaugurated the centre along with Cloudangles CEO N Revanthipathi, said, "Currently, more than 470 Global Capacity Centres (GCC) from various sectors are operating in Hyderabad. Investments from companies like Cloudangles will help in creating high-demand engineering jobs and developing specialised skills. Hyderabad has emerged as a destination for world-class GCCs."

The Minister further said that the GCCs in Hyderabad will get a further boost with the capabilities of Cloudangles in areas like AI, cloud, data, software engineering, automation, and quantum computing. "This will provide our youth with the opportunity to work on the world's complex technological challenges," he added.