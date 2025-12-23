ETV Bharat / state

Cloud Cover Raises Night Temperatures In Kashmir; Srinagar Records 2.7 Degrees Celsius

The meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather to persist from December 23 to 29.

A band of horses at Gulmarg amid fresh snowfall in Kashmir
A band of horses at Gulmarg amid fresh snowfall in Kashmir (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 23, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: Cloudy weather conditions continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the region at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the latest weather report issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, night temperatures across several parts of the Valley hovered above normal, even as higher reaches experienced sub-zero conditions. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in north Kashmir, recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam settled at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Kupwara saw a minimum of 4.6 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius. Srinagar city logged a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

The MeT office said partly to generally cloudy weather is likely to persist across Jammu and Kashmir from December 23 to 29, with chances of intermittent light rain in plains and light snowfall over higher reaches at isolated places. Between December 30 and January 1, some areas may again witness light rainfall in the plains and snowfall in upper reaches, while conditions from January 2 to 3 are expected to remain mostly cloudy.

Officials said recent rainfall and snowfall have kept day temperatures below normal at many stations, while night temperatures remained above normal at several places. Foggy conditions are also likely to continue in the plains of Jammu division, particularly during morning and night hours, which may affect visibility.

Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

The recent precipitation, however, brought relief in terms of air quality. The Meteorological Department said the Air Quality Index across the Valley showed noticeable improvement following rainfall. An official said that after this spell, the weather is expected to remain dry and cold from December 23 to December 30, aiding further improvement in air quality.

Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

On the roads, traffic movement on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway NH-44 remained slow at several stretches, including Banihalla, Dewal, Nashri Dalwas and Marog Kishtwari Pather, due to slippery conditions and the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles. The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police advised commuters to prefer daytime travel on the highway, warning that the movement of heavy vehicles between Nashri and Navyug tunnel during night hours could cause inconvenience.

Fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

While NH-44 remains open for light motor vehicles, passenger vehicles and good carrier heavy vehicles from both sides, authorities urged commuters to follow lane discipline and avoid overtaking to prevent congestion. Several key routes remain closed due to snow accumulation, including the Kishtwar Sinthan Anantnag road, the Srinagar Sonamarg Gumari road and the Mughal Road, which have been shut for vehicular movement since Sunday.

Read More:

  1. Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Records 4 Degrees Celsius, Gulmarg Coldest At Minus 2.4 Degrees Celsius
  2. Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Rain In Plains End Dry Spell As 'Chilai Kalan' Begins In Kashmir

TAGGED:

KASHMIR WEATHER
KASHMIR
JAMMU KASHMIR
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.