Cloud Cover Raises Night Temperatures In Kashmir; Srinagar Records 2.7 Degrees Celsius
The meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather to persist from December 23 to 29.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST
Srinagar: Cloudy weather conditions continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the region at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.
According to the latest weather report issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, night temperatures across several parts of the Valley hovered above normal, even as higher reaches experienced sub-zero conditions. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in north Kashmir, recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam settled at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Kupwara saw a minimum of 4.6 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius. Srinagar city logged a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius.
The MeT office said partly to generally cloudy weather is likely to persist across Jammu and Kashmir from December 23 to 29, with chances of intermittent light rain in plains and light snowfall over higher reaches at isolated places. Between December 30 and January 1, some areas may again witness light rainfall in the plains and snowfall in upper reaches, while conditions from January 2 to 3 are expected to remain mostly cloudy.
𝘼𝘿𝙑𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙍𝙔 ⚠— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 22, 2025
●Travellers/transporters are advised follow traffic/admin advisories.
●Moderate to dense fog over plains of Jammu Div during next 7 days. https://t.co/V2A1zw3cNg
Officials said recent rainfall and snowfall have kept day temperatures below normal at many stations, while night temperatures remained above normal at several places. Foggy conditions are also likely to continue in the plains of Jammu division, particularly during morning and night hours, which may affect visibility.
The recent precipitation, however, brought relief in terms of air quality. The Meteorological Department said the Air Quality Index across the Valley showed noticeable improvement following rainfall. An official said that after this spell, the weather is expected to remain dry and cold from December 23 to December 30, aiding further improvement in air quality.
On the roads, traffic movement on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway NH-44 remained slow at several stretches, including Banihalla, Dewal, Nashri Dalwas and Marog Kishtwari Pather, due to slippery conditions and the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles. The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police advised commuters to prefer daytime travel on the highway, warning that the movement of heavy vehicles between Nashri and Navyug tunnel during night hours could cause inconvenience.
While NH-44 remains open for light motor vehicles, passenger vehicles and good carrier heavy vehicles from both sides, authorities urged commuters to follow lane discipline and avoid overtaking to prevent congestion. Several key routes remain closed due to snow accumulation, including the Kishtwar Sinthan Anantnag road, the Srinagar Sonamarg Gumari road and the Mughal Road, which have been shut for vehicular movement since Sunday.
Read More: