Cloud Cover Raises Night Temperatures In Kashmir; Srinagar Records 2.7 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Cloudy weather conditions continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the region at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the latest weather report issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, night temperatures across several parts of the Valley hovered above normal, even as higher reaches experienced sub-zero conditions. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in north Kashmir, recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam settled at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Kupwara saw a minimum of 4.6 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius. Srinagar city logged a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Fresh snowfall at ski destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

The MeT office said partly to generally cloudy weather is likely to persist across Jammu and Kashmir from December 23 to 29, with chances of intermittent light rain in plains and light snowfall over higher reaches at isolated places. Between December 30 and January 1, some areas may again witness light rainfall in the plains and snowfall in upper reaches, while conditions from January 2 to 3 are expected to remain mostly cloudy.