ETV Bharat / state

'Closer Ties And Easier Travel': Israel Eyes Pre-War Tourist Levels From India by 2027

Panaji: Israel expects tourist arrivals from India to return to pre-war levels by 2027, driven by stronger marketing, better air connectivity, streamlined visa process, and closer bilateral ties, a senior tourism official has said.

Israel had witnessed one of its strongest tourism recoveries following the COVID-19 pandemic before the conflict interrupted its growth trajectory, Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing, Israel Ministry of Tourism, told PTI in Panaji on Saturday.

"Around 69,100 Indian visitors travelled to Israel in 2019, while nearly 44,000 visited between January and September 2023, before the (Israel-Gaza) war," she said. "Our recovery following the pandemic was among the strongest across our key source markets, and we were on track to match, or even surpass, pre-pandemic arrival levels," she noted.

Had the conflict not interrupted this momentum, we believe Israel would have been well on its way to welcoming over 100,000 Indian visitors annually, Bangera commented.

Israel, she said, views the current situation as a temporary disruption rather than a long-term challenge. "As stability returns, we are confident that the strong growth trajectory of the Indian market will resume," she added.

The official said that based on the recovery they are witnessing and the initiatives planned, they remain optimistic about restoring Indian visitor arrivals to pre-war levels by 2027.