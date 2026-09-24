ETV Bharat / state

Closed Under UAPA, Kashmir Jamaat-Linked Seminary Gets Court Nod To Reopen

Shopian: A local court in Kashmir has granted major relief to the Jamaat-e-Islami- linked seminary Siraj-ul-Uloom in a petition by the institution.

Citing the educational future and interest of the students, the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Shopian, Mohammad Ahmed Chowdhary, ruled that the institution may continue its activities while remaining subject to government oversight.

Located in Hillow village of Shopian district, Siraj-ul-Uloom, was closed by the J&K Administration under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in April over allegations of its links with banned religious organisation JeI. However, the institution Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone denied the allegations of any links with JeI and approached court seeking relief.

Outside view of Siraj-ul-Uloom (ETV Bharat)

The court directed the government to constitute a monitoring committee, headed by a government official, to oversee the institution’s daily affairs and administrative matters. The panel shall monitor the management, daily operations and the students’ welfare, it added.