Closed Under UAPA, Kashmir Jamaat-Linked Seminary Gets Court Nod To Reopen
Siraj-ul-Uloom was closed by the J&K Administration under UAPA in April over allegations of its links with banned religious organisation JeI, reports Shahid Tak
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Shopian: A local court in Kashmir has granted major relief to the Jamaat-e-Islami- linked seminary Siraj-ul-Uloom in a petition by the institution.
Citing the educational future and interest of the students, the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Shopian, Mohammad Ahmed Chowdhary, ruled that the institution may continue its activities while remaining subject to government oversight.
Located in Hillow village of Shopian district, Siraj-ul-Uloom, was closed by the J&K Administration under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in April over allegations of its links with banned religious organisation JeI. However, the institution Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone denied the allegations of any links with JeI and approached court seeking relief.
The court directed the government to constitute a monitoring committee, headed by a government official, to oversee the institution’s daily affairs and administrative matters. The panel shall monitor the management, daily operations and the students’ welfare, it added.
The judge also ordered the protection of the seminary’s movable and immovable assets and other properties to ensure their safety until the legal proceedings are concluded.
Furthermore, the court granted permission for students wishing to continue their education at Siraj-ul-Uloom to seek admission or re-admission, subject to the court’s directives and government supervision.
Instructions were also issued to publish appropriate public notices or advertisements in newspapers to inform parents and guardians in this regard.
The court clarified that all the arrangements would be subject to the final verdict of the case. The institution will remain under government supervision until a final decision is reached regarding the issues raised in the case, including allegations concerning the institution’s status and activities.
According to the court, the primary objective of these interim directives is to safeguard the institution’s assets and protect the educational future and interests of the students currently enrolled there.
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