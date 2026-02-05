Closed Tourism Destinations In Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Assures To Raise Issue With Home Minister Amit Shah
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 5, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday assured that he would take up the issue of closed tourism destinations of Kashmir during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu.
Abdullah was responding to a supplementary question raised by MLA Bandipore Nizamuddin Bhat on closed tourism destinations. “It is a fact that several tourist destinations continue to remain closed after the Pahalgam attack, and the time has come to reopen them,” he said.
The chief minister claimed that his government was in regular touch with the centre over the issue, and in a few days, the home minister will come to Jammu and Kashmir.
"I assure the House and the MLA to raise the issue of opening the closed tourism destinations in the Kashmir Valley with him," the CM said while replying during question hour on tourism-related issues raised by several MLAs.
A National Conference MLA from Khanyar, Ali Muhammad Sagar, had raised a question about whether the government intends to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, and many other members raised supplementary questions.
MLA Bandipore asked the CM when they are going to open the closed tourism destinations, which were closed by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration after the Pahalgam attack.
Several tourism destinations were closed due to security reasons, whereas some places have been thrown open, but a few are still closed and require a green signal from the Home Ministry to throw those places open for tourists and the general public.
