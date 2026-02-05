ETV Bharat / state

Closed Tourism Destinations In Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Assures To Raise Issue With Home Minister Amit Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Jammu on Tuesday, February 03, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday assured that he would take up the issue of closed tourism destinations of Kashmir during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu.

Abdullah was responding to a supplementary question raised by MLA Bandipore Nizamuddin Bhat on closed tourism destinations. “It is a fact that several tourist destinations continue to remain closed after the Pahalgam attack, and the time has come to reopen them,” he said.

The chief minister claimed that his government was in regular touch with the centre over the issue, and in a few days, the home minister will come to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I assure the House and the MLA to raise the issue of opening the closed tourism destinations in the Kashmir Valley with him," the CM said while replying during question hour on tourism-related issues raised by several MLAs.