ETV Bharat / state

Close Shave For Odisha Congress MLA As Bus Catches Fire Near Andhra's Ramabhadrapuram

Bhubaneswar: As many as 37 passengers, including a Congress MLA, had a close shave when the bus they were travelling in from Bhubaneswar to Nabarangpur suddenly caught fire due to a rear tyre burst early on Saturday near Ramabhadrapuram in Andhra Pradesh, police said, adding that all passengers were safely evacuated without any injuries.

All passengers and crew members safely disembarked before the bus was completely gutted in the fire, Chitrakonda Congress MLA Mangu Khilla said.

"Today, I was travelling from Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar in an Orangebus passenger bus. During the journey, a fire suddenly broke out in the bus near Ramabhadrapuram in Andhra Pradesh at around 3 am, due to which the bus was completely burnt down," he posted on social media.

"Fortunately, all the passengers were evacuated from the bus in time and taken to a safe place. Later, all the passengers were shifted to another 'Asian Smile' bus. It is a matter of great luck that no one was injured in this incident," he added.