ETV Bharat / state

Slain Chandranath Rath: From Air Force Serviceman To Suvendu’s Trusted Troubleshooter

Kolkata: Chandranath Rath, the close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, had travelled an unusual path — from serving in the Indian Air Force to becoming one of the opposition leader’s most trusted political associates.

Rath, 41, originally hailed from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the political turf that shaped Adhikari’s rise in Bengal politics, PTI reported, quoting party sources. Soft-spoken and low-profile, he remained largely away from public attention despite being part of Adhikari’s inner circle for years.

Before entering active political organisational work, Rath had spent nearly two decades in the Indian Air Force after completing his studies at the Rahara Ramakrishna Mission. People close to the family said he had once considered a spiritual life and was deeply influenced by the Ramakrishna Mission ethos during his student years.

After taking voluntary retirement from the air force, he briefly worked in the corporate sector before gradually moving into political coordination and administrative responsibilities.

His family, like Adhikari’s, had earlier been associated with the Trinamool Congress. His mother, Hasi Rath, had held a position in a local panchayat body in Purba Medinipur during the TMC years before shifting allegiance to the BJP along with Adhikari in 2020.