ETV Bharat / state

Clock Ticks For Azharuddin's Cabinet Berth, Future Hangs On MLC Approval

Hyderabad: With the clock ticking toward the end of April, uncertainty continues to surround the political future of Mohammed Azharuddin, former Indian cricket captain, who is currently serving as a minister in the Telangana government, without being a member of either House of the Legislature. As per constitutional norms, he must get elected as an MLA or MLC within six months of his induction, a deadline that is fast approaching.

The uncertainty looms in the midst of a possible cabinet reshuffle by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Reddy had inducted Azharuddin into the Cabinet ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election. Subsequently, the Telangana Government recommended his name for nomination as an MLC. However, the Governor’s approval remains pending, keeping his continuation in the Cabinet in suspense.

Initially, proposals were sent to nominate Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs. Following a legal challenge in the Supreme Court of India, the government revised its recommendations, this time including Azharuddin along with Kodandaram. Citing the pending case, the Governor had withheld the decision.

In a key development, the Supreme Court, during a hearing on the 3rd of last month, clarified that there was no restriction on the Governor taking a decision. Despite this, approval has not yet been granted. Adding to the uncertainty, Jishnu Dev Varma, who was the Telangana Governor, was transferred soon after state representatives met him regarding the issue, and the matter is now pending before the newly appointed Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

During a recent hearing, the apex court reiterated that it had already provided clarity and observed that if its directions were not being implemented, the concerned parties could approach the High Court for relief.