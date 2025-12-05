Climate Change Worries Farooq Abdullah as Snowless Winters in Kashmir Threaten Water Shortage
The National Conference President has warned that snowless winters in Kashmir are driven by climate change and will threaten water scarcity.
Srinagar: The prolonged dry spell spurred by climate change in Kashmir has worried National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, as he said that a dry winter would affect water resources in the Valley.
Kashmir has been reeling under a prolonged dry spell since October, with the weather department predicting the dry spell to continue through December.
“We should pray for snow and rain. If the dry spell persists, we will face a further shortage of water. Our hearts should be clean to connect with God. Unless we don’t connect with Him, nothing will happen,” said Abdullah from the mausoleum of his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on Friday.
On the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar’s Hazratbal, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside senior leaders and workers, gathered to offer tributes to Sheikh on his 120th birth anniversary. Popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, he passed away in 1983, and December 5 would mark a government holiday. But this holiday, alongside several others, was removed by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration in 2020, prompting the NC government to push for its restoration last year. But the Omar Abdullah government claimed the file is still pending with Lok Bhawan.
Farooq defended the government’s achievements as it marked its first year in October, saying, ‘People can speak and talk freely now despite limited powers in the Union Territory.’
“Tell me, for God’s sake, what can we achieve in a year when powers are vested with LG? But still we tried to resolve the problems and serve people,” he said, referring to the criticism from its party member without naming estranged Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. He has developed differences with the party leadership for questioning the Omar Abdullah government’s stance on political issues and reservations.
The former three-time chief minister said the ruling party is ‘walking on the edge of a sword’ and urged his party functionaries to highlight the achievements of the government among people.
Urging his workers to gear up for the civic and rural body polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the top NC leader suggested paving the way for educated youth in the party.
“How long will older people run this party? We need to field educated youth in urban local body polls. Women have 33 per cent reservation in the polls, and they need to be empowered. They can address the issues of people,” said the 87-year-old NC leader.
Abdullah also told his workers that the era of offering work by legislators without tenders is long over and asked them to compete for tenders now.
