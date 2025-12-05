ETV Bharat / state

Climate Change Worries Farooq Abdullah as Snowless Winters in Kashmir Threaten Water Shortage

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah addressing workers at the mausoleum of his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The prolonged dry spell spurred by climate change in Kashmir has worried National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, as he said that a dry winter would affect water resources in the Valley.

Kashmir has been reeling under a prolonged dry spell since October, with the weather department predicting the dry spell to continue through December.

“We should pray for snow and rain. If the dry spell persists, we will face a further shortage of water. Our hearts should be clean to connect with God. Unless we don’t connect with Him, nothing will happen,” said Abdullah from the mausoleum of his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on Friday.

On the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar’s Hazratbal, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside senior leaders and workers, gathered to offer tributes to Sheikh on his 120th birth anniversary. Popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, he passed away in 1983, and December 5 would mark a government holiday. But this holiday, alongside several others, was removed by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration in 2020, prompting the NC government to push for its restoration last year. But the Omar Abdullah government claimed the file is still pending with Lok Bhawan.

Farooq defended the government’s achievements as it marked its first year in October, saying, ‘People can speak and talk freely now despite limited powers in the Union Territory.’