Climate Change Takes A Toll On Apple Quality: HP Orchard Owners Grapple With Losses

The increased quantity of damaged apples due to weather has exacerbated the crisis, forcing the government to purchase a record 98,268 metric tons of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) after 15 years.

However, this figure does not include apples from CA stores. CA storage refers to controlled atmosphere storage , a method for extending the shelf life of perishable foods by maintaining a precise mix of gases, typically by reducing oxygen and increasing carbon dioxide levels, in a sealed environment. This process slows down the fruit's natural respiration and spoilage, while also controlling temperature and humidity to keep the produce fresh for longer.

Shimla: Apples are considered the foundation of the economic prosperity of Himachal Pradesh. However, this time, the impact of the weather has completely disrupted apple production. Despite improved production in metric tons over the past two years, orchard owners haven't received the quality apples they expected. The situation is such that the apples packed in boxes and delivered to the markets fell short of the department's estimate by approximately nine million boxes.

Gardener Sanjeev Chauhan says, "Although apple production is significantly higher this year than last year, the apples have turned black due to yellowing of the leaves caused by continuous rain. Landslides caused by heavy rain also blocked roads, preventing the apples from reaching the markets on time, resulting in spoilage. Gardeners have had to sell thousands of metric tons of apples to HPMC under the Market Mediation Scheme. If the weather had been favourable, the gardeners would have benefited significantly by sending more good quality apples to the markets."

In 2010-11, due to high apple production and inclement weather, the government had purchased 111,154 metric tons of apples under the MIS, the highest ever apple purchase under the MIS. Meanwhile, around 550,000 apple boxes were destroyed in orchards because of landslides caused by storms, hailstorms, and heavy rain throughout the season.

Meanwhile, if we consider the apple production data in metric tons, the apple production under MIS, including boxes sent to the markets, has reached 646,998 metric tons. Horticulture Department Director Vinay Singh says, "The high production and the weather have significantly affected the quality of apples. Due to which this time, more apples were procured under MIS than in the past several years."

Himachal Pradesh was projected to have more apple boxes this year than in the past two years. According to preliminary reports received from apple-producing districts across the state, the total apple production in the state was estimated to be 3.66 crore boxes. Shimla district was expected to have the highest apple production of 2.53 crore boxes. Shimla, the state's largest apple district, is also the largest apple producer.

The apple season in Himachal Pradesh is almost over. The harsh weather has caused significant damage to apples. The MIS is run to provide financial assistance to farmers who don't receive a fair price in the market. This year, under the state government's MIS, HPMC is procuring C-grade apples at a rate of RS. 12 per kg. Last year, apples were also procured from orchardists at ₹12 per kg under the MIS. The damaged apples are used to produce apple juice, jam, jelly, and other fruit products.