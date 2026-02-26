ETV Bharat / state

Climate Change Poses Threat To Kashmir's Thriving Fisheries Sector

But abnormally high temperatures in the ongoing spring coupled with depleting water resources is posing a threat for the sector.

However, climate change and prolonged dry weather have led to receding of water level in streams, rivers and natural springs feeding the fish farms. The dry spell is having a direct impact on trout fish farms, which depend on cool, clean, and flowing water. Trout fish, especially rainbow trout and brown trout, thrive in cool, oxygen-rich water.

Along with the agriculture and horticulture sectors, which provide livelihood to lakhs in Kashmir, pisciculture has emerged as a thriving sector in the valley, which boasts of the largest trout fish farm in south Kashmir's Anantnag. The fisheries sector also provides livelihood for thousands across the valley.

Anantnag: Climate change, which is showing its impact on agriculture and horticulture in the Kashmir Valley, is also posing a threat for the local fisheries sector amid depleting water resources.

Stakeholders fear that the emerging situation will not only hamper the production, but may also lead to diseases and increase mortality. Significantly, the changing climatic patterns might turn ominous for the brown trout, recently introduced to the Kashmir Valley from Denmark on an experimental basis. The proliferation of the fish breed is currently in the testing phase as per officials.

Lack of water reduces the amount of oxygen in the ponds, which slows down the growth of fish. This can also have a significant impact on production because due to low water, fish cannot be bred in the farms according to capacity. The usual flow of water has been affected in many other areas of South Kashmir, especially Anantnag, in government and private trout farms, which has led to signs of decrease in production.

As a result, employment, economy and tourism at the local level may also be affected, because trout farming is not only an agricultural activity but also an important sector related to fishing and the food industry.

Wasim Akram, manager of the Achabal farm of the Fisheries Department, said that the demand for trout fish is still high in the current season as it is a favorite food of the people here.

Fish farms face water shortage in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

However, the farm is facing water shortage, he said, adding that due to water shortage, they had to close several raceways and move the fish to places where water is available in reasonable quantities.

Wasim said that due to low rainfall and snowfall, the flow of spring water has decreased, which may affect fish production. He also pointed to the drying up of the Achabal spring last year.

According to environmental expert Rao Farman Ali, due to climate change, the decrease in snowfall and rainfall, and the irregularity in the rainfall system are affecting the natural water reserves in the valley. He said that for the past several years, the effects of climate change have been felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir valley has seen a 56% to 60% reduction in rainfall in recent months, while Jammu is witnessing a 72% deficit. If this situation continues, agriculture and trout farming may face more serious challenges in the coming years.

Ali said that in order to tackle the issue, it is necessary to start projects to protect water bodies and secure rainwater, introduce modern water recycling systems in fish farms, focus on plantation and watershed management, and promote the fisheries sector under policies compatible with climate change.

"Climate change and prolonged dry weather are not only a threat to natural water resources but have also become a serious challenge for sensitive sectors like trout fish farming, for which timely and effective measures are indispensable".