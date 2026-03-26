Climate Change Impact: Mass Nesting Of Olive Ridley Turtles Delayed In Odisha This Year
The sea turtles start laying eggs from second week of February. However, even after four weeks, the process is yet to start, reports RadhaKanta Mohanty.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Kendrapara: The annual mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles in Kendrapara's Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is yet to begin this year, triggering concerns among environmentalists.
An ecologist said the delay is caused by climate change as the turtles usually lay eggs from February every year. Owing to favourable environment and southerly winds, the rare sea turtles usually start laying eggs from the second week of February. However, even after almost four weeks, the process is yet to start this year.
Officials said, sporadic or scattered nesting has been reported at Devi river mouth, Dhamra, Agarnaasi, Shiali, Barunei, in Kendrapara district, Jagatsinghpur district and the coastal areas of Bhadrak.
However, the mass egg laying process has also been delayed in Nasi-1, Nasi-2 and Eakakulanasi under Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. "The rare Olive Ridley turtles prefer Gahirmatha for laying eggs due to the smooth sand at the sanctuary", said ecologist Birja Pati.
Depending on weather and environment, a turtle lays 100 to 150 eggs and it takes one-and-a-half to two months for the hatchlings to emerge from the eggs. Pati said, "The Olive Ridley turtles' mass migration has not started yet due to temperature differences and climate change. The mass migration should have ended by now".
Researcher Sadhvi Sindura said, "Usually, Olive Ridley turtles come to the Odisha coast from November to June to lay eggs. This year, mass laying of eggs took place on the shores of Rushikulya in February. However, the mass laying of eggs in Gahirmatha has not yet begun. This cannot be called a delay, because often Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs towards the end of April. Along with this, the laying of eggs of turtles also depends on the southerly wind and temperature." Sindura said the best time for the turtles to lay eggs has not yet passed.
Rajkanika Assistant Conservator of Forest Manas Ranjan Dash said, "Olive Ridley turtles lay their eggs keeping in mind the tide, wind and southerly winds in the sea and the temperature. So, if there is a delay this year, then the best time has not passed yet. Even if there is a delay, we hope that the turtles will lay their eggs soon. The turtles do not come to the shore to lay their eggs unless they feel safe".
The turtles had skipped mass nesting at Gahirmatha in 1997, 1998 and 2002.
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