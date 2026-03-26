ETV Bharat / state

Climate Change Impact: Mass Nesting Of Olive Ridley Turtles Delayed In Odisha This Year

Olive Ridley Turtles ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: The annual mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles in Kendrapara's Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is yet to begin this year, triggering concerns among environmentalists. An ecologist said the delay is caused by climate change as the turtles usually lay eggs from February every year. Owing to favourable environment and southerly winds, the rare sea turtles usually start laying eggs from the second week of February. However, even after almost four weeks, the process is yet to start this year. Officials said, sporadic or scattered nesting has been reported at Devi river mouth, Dhamra, Agarnaasi, Shiali, Barunei, in Kendrapara district, Jagatsinghpur district and the coastal areas of Bhadrak. However, the mass egg laying process has also been delayed in Nasi-1, Nasi-2 and Eakakulanasi under Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. "The rare Olive Ridley turtles prefer Gahirmatha for laying eggs due to the smooth sand at the sanctuary", said ecologist Birja Pati.