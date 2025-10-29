ETV Bharat / state

Climate Change Heats Up Himachal Pradesh, Raises Alarm For Future: UNDP Report

Shimla: Climate change is showing its impact in the mountain state of Himachal Pradesh, leading to extreme weather events and massive economic losses. According to the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Report 2025, the state, once synonymous with cool weather, is gradually warming up.

The report reveals that Himachal has warmed by 1.5 degrees Celsius since 1901, with the average temperature projected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius by 2050. It also highlights the rapid melting of glaciers, which are retreating by 50 metres per year. The growing number of glacial lakes has increased the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), posing threats to communities downstream.

Over the past four years, the state has already suffered nearly Rs 46,000 crore of economic losses due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and related disasters. This comes as the state recorded rainfall 46% higher than average between June 1 and September 6, 2025, with several regions receiving over 100 millimetres of precipitation.

Climate Change Heats Up Himachal Pradesh, Raises Alarm For Future: UNDP Report (Getty Images)

Meenakshi Raghuvanshi, former Disaster Reduction Program Specialist at UNDP, said that Himachal was experiencing unexpected rainfall patterns during the monsoon season, while climate change is also impacting agriculture. “Landslides are hampering development and destroying water sources. If mountain development models are tailored to the mountain’s needs, the adverse effects of climate change can be avoided,” she said.

From 2021 to 2025, at least 1,700 people lost their lives due to climate-related disasters, per the report. “Climate changes in Himachal need to be taken seriously. Long-term plans are needed to address the adverse effects of these changes,” said Meenakshi Raghuvanshi, former Disaster Reduction Program Specialist at UNDP.