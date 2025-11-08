Climate Champion Makes A Mark With Message On Need To Save Environment At Odisha's Kalinga Baliyatra
Bapi Gochhayat is on a mission to spread the message of the need to prevent pollution and preserve the environment.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: Amid the festive buzz at the ongoing Kalinga Baliyatra in Paradip, a person draped in discarded plastic wrappers, bottles and packets instantly drew the attention of visitors.
While others came dressed for festivity, climate champion Bapi Gochhayat dressed up in trash and carried a powerful message about increasing plastic pollution and sensitized people about being responsible about the environment. Children stopped in curiosity, adults pulled out phones to take pictures and many paused to read the placard he carried, urging everyone to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste.
"If I can sensitize even a single individual about our responsibility towards the earth, my efforts will be successful," said Bapi, a Group-D employee of Paradeep College. With his body covered in the very material that pollutes streets, drains, beaches and oceans, Bapi turned himself into a walking symbol of environment awareness.
"Every piece of plastic discarded, every tree saved, and every conscious choice made towards sustainability counts. The day every person realises that their actions, however small, have the power to heal or harm the planet, many of the world’s environmental challenges will begin to fade," 28-year-old Bapi told ETV Bharat.
Crowds gathered around him and some curious people also interacted with him. "At first we thought he was part of some performance during the fair. But when we saw the message he has been spreading it made us think about how casual we are about plastic waste," said Priyanka Sahoo, a visitor at the fair.
A familiar face among school children in and around Paradeep, Bapi has been cleaning up beaches and river mouths in the coastal town. Now, he has taken his mission a step further by visiting schools and creating awareness among students about the dangers of single-use plastics.
In a recent session, Bapi showed students visuals of marine life trapped in plastic waste and explained how non-biodegradable materials are choking the oceans, harming sea turtles and other aquatic creatures. “Children are the future guardians of our planet. If they understand the importance of keeping our surroundings clean, real change will happen,” he said.
On weekends, Bapi can be seen at the beaches, using a loudspeaker to spread messages about the harmful impacts of plastics on human health and marine life. Over the past couple of years, Bapi has collected and donated more than three tonnes of plastic waste gathered from his cleanup drives.
