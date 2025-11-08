ETV Bharat / state

Climate Champion Makes A Mark With Message On Need To Save Environment At Odisha's Kalinga Baliyatra

By Minati Singha



Bhubaneswar: Amid the festive buzz at the ongoing Kalinga Baliyatra in Paradip, a person draped in discarded plastic wrappers, bottles and packets instantly drew the attention of visitors.

While others came dressed for festivity, climate champion Bapi Gochhayat dressed up in trash and carried a powerful message about increasing plastic pollution and sensitized people about being responsible about the environment. Children stopped in curiosity, adults pulled out phones to take pictures and many paused to read the placard he carried, urging everyone to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste.

"If I can sensitize even a single individual about our responsibility towards the earth, my efforts will be successful," said Bapi, a Group-D employee of Paradeep College. With his body covered in the very material that pollutes streets, drains, beaches and oceans, Bapi turned himself into a walking symbol of environment awareness.

"Every piece of plastic discarded, every tree saved, and every conscious choice made towards sustainability counts. The day every person realises that their actions, however small, have the power to heal or harm the planet, many of the world’s environmental challenges will begin to fade," 28-year-old Bapi told ETV Bharat.