ETV Bharat / state

Wangchuk Returns To Ladakh After NSA Revocation, Calls For Relief To Detainees

Leh/Jammu: Returning to Leh after his release from detention, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday said the Ladakh movement would remain peaceful and expressed hope for constructive engagement between all stakeholders.

Noting that “a lot went wrong" in Ladakh, Wangchuk said the focus should now be on correcting past mistakes rather than dwelling on them and called for relief to those still facing legal action in connection with the Ladakh agitation.

Wangchuk was accorded a grand reception at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport on Sunday. Members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and a large number of well-wishers gathered to welcome him at the airport. He was released recently by the Centre after nearly six months in detention under the National Security Act.

“A new step has been taken, and we are seeing it as a positive one. Although some people say it is about defeat or victory, we do not want to see it that way,” he told reporters. Wangchuk said that the situation should not be viewed in terms of victory or defeat but as an opportunity to move forward through mutual cooperation.

He also expressed hope that both sides would respond with greater openness to build confidence and resolve pending concerns. “If they take one step there, we take two here; if we take two, they take four — that is our expectation from those involved,” the climate activist said. He reiterated his call for dialogue and a collaborative approach to address the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

Wangchuk said he hoped the emerging “new atmosphere” would bring relief to those in jail and ensure fair handling of pending cases. “I hope that as these dark clouds clear, a new dawn comes for them as well. Their treatment should be ensured as soon as possible, and the cases against them should be properly handled,” he said.

He also called for remembering those who lost their lives during the agitation and supporting the injured by helping them return to work, describing such steps as meaningful recognition of their sacrifices.

“It feels right, because I believe that not only after coming out of jail, but also from the overall atmosphere I am seeing, I hope things will come together positively. I have witnessed the love of the people of Ladakh, especially from the way the reception was given today, and the efforts made by the Apex body and KDA,” he said.