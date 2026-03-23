Wangchuk Returns To Ladakh After NSA Revocation, Calls For Relief To Detainees
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released recently by the Centre after nearly six months in detention under the National Security Act.
By PTI
Published : March 23, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Leh/Jammu: Returning to Leh after his release from detention, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday said the Ladakh movement would remain peaceful and expressed hope for constructive engagement between all stakeholders.
Noting that “a lot went wrong" in Ladakh, Wangchuk said the focus should now be on correcting past mistakes rather than dwelling on them and called for relief to those still facing legal action in connection with the Ladakh agitation.
Wangchuk was accorded a grand reception at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport on Sunday. Members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and a large number of well-wishers gathered to welcome him at the airport. He was released recently by the Centre after nearly six months in detention under the National Security Act.
“A new step has been taken, and we are seeing it as a positive one. Although some people say it is about defeat or victory, we do not want to see it that way,” he told reporters. Wangchuk said that the situation should not be viewed in terms of victory or defeat but as an opportunity to move forward through mutual cooperation.
He also expressed hope that both sides would respond with greater openness to build confidence and resolve pending concerns. “If they take one step there, we take two here; if we take two, they take four — that is our expectation from those involved,” the climate activist said. He reiterated his call for dialogue and a collaborative approach to address the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.
Wangchuk said he hoped the emerging “new atmosphere” would bring relief to those in jail and ensure fair handling of pending cases. “I hope that as these dark clouds clear, a new dawn comes for them as well. Their treatment should be ensured as soon as possible, and the cases against them should be properly handled,” he said.
He also called for remembering those who lost their lives during the agitation and supporting the injured by helping them return to work, describing such steps as meaningful recognition of their sacrifices.
“It feels right, because I believe that not only after coming out of jail, but also from the overall atmosphere I am seeing, I hope things will come together positively. I have witnessed the love of the people of Ladakh, especially from the way the reception was given today, and the efforts made by the Apex body and KDA,” he said.
Noting that “a lot went wrong" in Ladakh, Wangchuk said the focus should now be on correcting past mistakes rather than dwelling on them. “Even if the whole day goes wrong, we should still try to make it better knowingly. With that hope, I want to remain positive,” he said. On the possibility of fresh protests, Wangchuk said he hopes such a situation would not arise and asserted that any future movement would remain peaceful.
“If it does, we will walk on the path of righteousness, truth and peace. We will not deviate from peace or truth,” he said. He emphasised that his struggle was not personal but aimed at addressing broader issues facing Ladakh. “It is important that the issue wins, even if I appear to lose. I will continue to try, because otherwise it becomes a cycle that teaches no one anything.”
Wangchuk maintained that future talks on issues concerning Ladakh should be conducted in a positive “give-and-take” spirit, urging all sides to avoid rigid positions. He also expressed hope that the prevailing atmosphere would lead to constructive outcomes, saying the overwhelming public support reflected the people’s aspirations for unity and progress.
“Our message has always been to understand the emotions of all sides through struggle and dialogue. I hope the recent developments will be satisfactory for everyone,” he said. Wangchuk stressed the need to learn from past events. “Learning is more important than revenge or retaliation. We should remember, learn and move ahead.” The activist said that he plans to meet the families of those who died during the protests to salute and thank them for their sacrifices.
Responding to slogans hailing him as a “lion”, Wangchuk said he preferred to compare himself to a donkey, symbolising patience, endurance and service, and added that he was inspired by ants for their spirit of collective work and sacrifice for the community.
Calling recent decisions a significant turning point, Wangchuk said that they reflected a growing realisation of earlier mistakes and expressed hope that Ladakh would now move towards a more positive future.
The activist was released from Jodhpur Central Jail after the government revoked his detention under the NSA. He had been in custody since September 26, 2025.
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