Clicked Against A Wall, Sai Baba’s Rare Shirdi Image Has A Gwalior Connection
K H Maval was the official photographer for the Scindia princely state; he was tasked with taking a photograph of Sai Baba, reports Piyush Shrivastava.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST|
Updated : October 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Gwalior: Dussehra, Sai Baba and K H Maval — it is a tale of knowns and unknowns that will make you click for more images.
On the day of Dussehra in Shirdi 108 years ago, Sai Baba attained “samadhi” (left his mortal body) around 2.30 PM. Even today, Sai Baba is revered by millions of devotees who travel from across the country and abroad to worship him. Many keep a specific photograph of him in their homes — an image in which Sai Baba is seen leaning against a wall, posed in a manner reminiscent of Lord Krishna, surrounded by a few attendants.
This rare photograph holds a special place in the hearts of almost all his devotees. But did you know that this image has a deep and direct connection to Gwalior?
Indeed, the photographer who captured this iconic image was K H Maval, a resident of Gwalior. He was the official photographer for the Scindia princely state.
In his time, K H Maval was a renowned photographer in Gwalior, serving as the official photographer for the Scindia royal dynasty. It was his responsibility to capture images of the royal palace, the Maharaja, and the various royal and foreign guests who visited. Little did he know that one of his photographs would secure his place in history — the image of Shirdi’s Sai Baba, captured approximately two years before Baba attained “samadhi”.
Today, this image, taken against a wall behind the home of Laxman Ratnaparkhi, an associate of Sai Baba in Shirdi, is considered one of the rarest photographs of Sai Baba, worshipped everywhere from Sai temples to the homes of his devotees.
Although K H Maval is no more, his legacy lives on. His descendants still reside in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and continue the tradition of photography, just as their grandfather did. When ETV Bharat visited the home of the late Maval, there was a wooden sign displayed outside — "K. H. Maval & Sons" — a business established in 1911.
"My grandfather, K H Maval, was the official photographer for the Scindia State. It was in 1916 when he was summoned by the Maharaja of the princely state, Madhavrao Scindia, who tasked him with taking a photograph of Sai Baba,” Lareb Maval told ETV Bharat. “In those days, my grandfather used a 'view camera.' He travelled to Shirdi, carrying this heavy, wooden-framed camera with him. He spent nearly two months there trying to capture this image."
Lareb said, "Even after waiting for two months, the photograph could not be taken because Sai Baba was ill at the time and rarely stepped outside. My grandfather made persistent efforts — after all, it was a chance to photograph Sai Baba. When it seemed like there was no hope left, he reached out to those who were close to Sai Baba and requested an opportunity to take a picture. They assured him that they would let him know when and where Baba would emerge. True to their word, when Baba finally stepped out, one of his associates alerted my grandfather to be ready."
Upon receiving the signal, K H Maval was fully prepared, having already set up his camera. As Sai Baba arrived — and because he was unwell and not feeling his best — he stood leaning against a wall. In that brief moment, the photograph was taken — an image that has since become exceptionally rare and is now held in high reverence. A vintage camera from 1860 — a gift from a carpenter — captured images in the post-independence era, though only during daylight hours.
A devoted admirer of Lata Mangeshkar, the photographer created over 6,000 oil paintings and even composed a rare image using 1,436 smaller photographs.
The 'view camera' that K H Maval used to photograph Sai Baba remains in the family's possession; it is currently kept in the collection of his eldest grandson, Raza Maval. This red-coloured view camera, manufactured in 1865, is still kept in Bhopal — a silent witness to history, just like the photograph it once captured.
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