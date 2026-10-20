ETV Bharat / state

Clicked Against A Wall, Sai Baba’s Rare Shirdi Image Has A Gwalior Connection

Old is gold: The rare photograph of Sai Baba. ( Credit: Maval descendants )

Gwalior: Dussehra, Sai Baba and K H Maval — it is a tale of knowns and unknowns that will make you click for more images.

On the day of Dussehra in Shirdi 108 years ago, Sai Baba attained “samadhi” (left his mortal body) around 2.30 PM. Even today, Sai Baba is revered by millions of devotees who travel from across the country and abroad to worship him. Many keep a specific photograph of him in their homes — an image in which Sai Baba is seen leaning against a wall, posed in a manner reminiscent of Lord Krishna, surrounded by a few attendants.

This rare photograph holds a special place in the hearts of almost all his devotees. But did you know that this image has a deep and direct connection to Gwalior? K H Maval, the official photographer for the Scindia princely state. (Credit: Maval descendants) Indeed, the photographer who captured this iconic image was K H Maval, a resident of Gwalior. He was the official photographer for the Scindia princely state. In his time, K H Maval was a renowned photographer in Gwalior, serving as the official photographer for the Scindia royal dynasty. It was his responsibility to capture images of the royal palace, the Maharaja, and the various royal and foreign guests who visited. Little did he know that one of his photographs would secure his place in history — the image of Shirdi’s Sai Baba, captured approximately two years before Baba attained “samadhi”. Today, this image, taken against a wall behind the home of Laxman Ratnaparkhi, an associate of Sai Baba in Shirdi, is considered one of the rarest photographs of Sai Baba, worshipped everywhere from Sai temples to the homes of his devotees. Although K H Maval is no more, his legacy lives on. His descendants still reside in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and continue the tradition of photography, just as their grandfather did. When ETV Bharat visited the home of the late Maval, there was a wooden sign displayed outside — "K. H. Maval & Sons" — a business established in 1911. The board proclaims the proud photographer's link. (ETV Bharat)