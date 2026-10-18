ETV Bharat / state

Clear Rs 9.73 Cr Of Pending Victim Compensation Dues In 5 Weeks: Kerala HC To Govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to release within five weeks the victim compensation amounts, totalling more than Rs 9.73 crore in 225 cases, pending before it since September 16.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M also directed the state government to release the honorarium of mediators at the revised rates for now and to reconsider the amounts according to the proposal given by the Board of Governors in 2022.

The bench ordered reconsideration of the mediators' rates after the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) told the court that the revised amounts are less than what were recommended by the Board of Governors.

The court also said, "The Member Secretary, KeLSA shall henceforth ensure that victim compensation is disbursed on time. Appropriate directions shall be issued to the secretaries of the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) concerned to ensure that there is no delay in processing and disbursing victim compensation in future".

"The Secretaries of the DLSAs are directed to collect all requisite documents from the victims at the time of adjudication itself, to obviate any further delay in processing and disbursing victim compensation," the bench said. The court also issued directions on the lack of proper infrastructure in the mediation centres across the state.

The bench directed the Member Secretary, KeLSA, to review the status of disbursement with the respective DLSAs every week and file a report on December 2, the next date of hearing.